(VIDEO) ZA SVE KOJI SE PLAŠE ZUBARA: Riješite se karijesa kod kuće

View this post on Instagram

Very different post than normal 😅 I just uploaded a video to my YouTube on how I cured these 3 cavities in 6 months naturally. Link in bio. . . . . #naturalremedies #cavities #healing #ayurvedicmedicine #health #wellness #dentalhealth #enamel #teeth #holistichealth #oilpulling #coconutoil #activatedcharcoal #licoriceroot #magnesium #howtohealcavities #howtohealcavitiesnaturally