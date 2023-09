Što boja jezika govori o našem zdravlju? Ako primijetite ove promjene odmah posjetite liječnika

I often ask my patients to show me their tongue. For many, this is a bit of an odd request, but what people don’t know is just how much it can tell us about your health. In traditional chinese medicine, the tongue is like a lens into what is going on inside the body. From a glance, we can tell if you’ve been consuming a lot of sugar, if you have any yeast overgrowth in your system, if you’re retaining fluids and can even give us an idea of your mood. For example, if your tongue is swollen, it can often mean that you’re tired whereas teeth marks give an indication of fluid retention. It may seem a bit strange but lean in. You will learn a ton about your health in the process. #chinesemedicine #tonguehealth #holistichealth #holisticmedicine #yeastovergrowth #highbloodsugar

