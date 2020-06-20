PREVARILI SMO SE! DEZINFEKCIJSKA SREDSTVA NISU SAMO ZA DEZINFEKCIJU: Influencerica s njima skida mrlje
PREVARILI SMO SE! DEZINFEKCIJSKA SREDSTVA NISU SAMO ZA DEZINFEKCIJU: Influencerica s njima skida mrlje
U formi gela ili spreja, apsolutno svejedno. Upotreba sredstava za dezinfekciju, čini se, nije ograničena na samu dezinfekciju. Ona su, ispostavilo se, i fantastična sredstva za uklanjanje mrlja.
Naime, britanska influencerica, ’Mrs D’ sasušene mrlje od boje, s tepiha je otklonila uz pomoć dezinfekcijskog sredstva.
Gel za dezinfekciju nanijela je na mrlju i utrljala ga krpom od mikofibre. Nakon nekoliko poteza, mrlja je nestala, a influencerica je sve podijelila na svom Instagram profilu.
“Tekućina za čišćenje ruku daleko je najbolja, ali gel djeluje potpuno jednako. Što je veći postotak alkohola, to efikasnije djeluje”, napisala je.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
🌟REMOVE DRIED ON PAINT FROM FABRICS🌟 The worst thing about painting your house is finding a few spots of paint on you carpet…or worse you clothes. Never fear all you need is hand sanitizer. As you know we recently painted our front door. Even though a sheet was put down we still ended up with a few paint spots on our hall runner. I knew exactly what to do…use hand sanitizer, but unfortunately I had to wait with hand sanitizer being in such a high demand lately it was hard to get hold of. But now that I finally have some I can reveal the perfect tip for removing paint….swipe to see photos. Hand sanitizer liquid is by far the best, but gel does work exactly the same and the higher the alcohol the better Just spray the paint spots with hand sanitizer and gently massage in to the paint using a microfibre cloth…. voila the paint spots are gone. Happy Cleaning 😘 . . . . #cleaningtips #hincharmy #hinchmyhome #hinchhaul #cleaning #cleaningroutine #cleaningblog #cleaningmotivation #hinchyourselfhappy #cleaners #cleanhomehappyhome #homedecor #loveyourhome #iamahincher #goodhousekeeping #hinching #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #instagram #cleaningmotivation #cleaninghouse #mumlife #mrshincharmy#hinch #hinched #housewife #mum #family #zoflora #imahincher #mrshinchhome
(VIDEO) ODVRATNO, ALI KORISNO! Pojavio se trik za čišćenje slušalica, rezultati su gadni!
ZADNJE VIJESTI
NAJFINIJI TOPLI SENDVIČ PREPUN FINOG PUNJENJA: Pošto ga kušate, odustat ćete od tostera!
Jennifer Aniston zaprijetila Meghan Markle: ‘Kloni se Brada, nisi glumica samo zato što si udana za princa’
Harry će napokon javno progovoriti o svom psihičkom slomu, no ovo bi mu se moglo samo obiti o glavu!