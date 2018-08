TRAGEDIJA U GENOVI: Spasilačke službe i dalje tragaju za ozljeđenima, najmanje 35 osoba poginulo

Nakon urušavanja vijadukta u Genovi spasilačke službe i dalje su u potrazi za preživjelima i tijelima stradalih, a prema posljednjim informacijama koje je objavila agencija ANSA u nesreći je poginulo najmanje 35 osoba.

Scary stuff! I’ve crossed this bridge back in June on my way from Liguria to France! Our prayers with the victims of this tragedy! #PrayForGenova #Morandibridge #italy #Genova pic.twitter.com/6kSsO6gYDN

#Genoa ( #genova ) is one of the 30 most seismically hazardous cities in Europe. Here, a motorway bridge collapsed killing at least 30 today. It looks like a seismic scenario. This is how the site is described by rescuers. The problem is that there was no #earthquake here today… pic.twitter.com/AtFlFmK7i3

“We are treating this as if it were an earthquake”

A motorway bridge has collapsed in the Italian city of Genoa burying people and cars. The @crocerossa has been involved in the relief effort. #Genova pic.twitter.com/FDDeroOcpg

— BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) 14 August 2018