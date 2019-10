SERIJSKI UBOJICA PODRIJETLOM IZ HRVATSKE UMRO OD RAKA: Cijela je obitelj vjerovala u njegovu nevinost

FOR ROD'S STORY ** FILE ** In this Nov. 4, 1997 file photo, Ivan Milat smiles in a police car after attending a court in Sydney, Australia. Milat, 64, who was convicted in 1996 of murdering young travelers, used a serrated plastic knife that came with his meal to sever the finger from his left hand in his prison cell and attempted to mail it to the country's top court on Monday, Jan. 26, 2009. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)