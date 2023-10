Mobilizacija u Izraelu, izbio je rat: Palestinci upali u državu, ubijaju ljude na cesti

Na društvenim mrežama pojavljuju se prve snimke napada na Izrael kao i upada terorista u izraelski teritorij. Izraelske obrambene snage proglasile su ratno stanje.

Israel is under attack. Massive barrage of rocket attacks all over. Terrorists snuck in via vehicle too and are shooting at Israeli citizens. Expect media to ramp up as Israel responds to this because they seem to like showing that but not the terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Rzev9hgbP4

— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 7, 2023