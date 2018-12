Kako je to zakamuflirao? Poznatog Hrvata optužili za milijunsku prijevaru!

View this post on Instagram

Guwaa’s founder and CEO, Kristijan Curavic and the other divers from Speed Unit was cleaning in Croatia. 3 tons of trash was taken out of the ocean this day. It is estimated to be around 100 million ton of trash, floating around in our ocean! We need to make a change NOW.. Water is life. Protect it! 🌊 #Guwaa #whiteflag #croatia #kristijancuravic #cleanocean #pollutionfight #pollution #seapollution #trash #plastic #microplastic #marinelife #marinebiology #underwater #beach #savetheocean #life #ocean