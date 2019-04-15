(FOTO/VIDEO) NOTRE-DAME I DALJE GORI! Srušio se glavni toranj katedrale
U znamenitosti koja je jedan od simbola francuskog glavnog grada, čuvenoj pariškoj crkvi Notre-Dame, u ponedjeljak u poslijepodnevnim satima izbio je požar.
Na snimkama iz blizine crkve vidljivo je kako iz nje suklja gust dim.
Vatrogasci i ostale dežurne hitne službe su na terenu, a zasad nema podataka o uzrocima ovog incidenta kao ni o eventualno ozlijeđenim osobama.
Na fotografijama koje kruže društvenim mrežama vidi se stupovi dima koji se uzdižu u zrak iznad 850 godina stare gotičke crkve. Na najnovijim fotografijama vidljivo je kako se srušio glavni toranj katedrale.
#NotreDame on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2o6fdFmLbC
— Liam Taylor (@LiamMTaylor) April 15, 2019
«Incendie majeur» à #NotreDame.
(vidéo by @ecoursin) pic.twitter.com/nKI0JoyzGJ
— Bob le Centriste (@BobLeCentriste) April 15, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Breaking news: The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught on fire and crews were on the scene on Monday. Yellow clouds of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the building in the center of the city. The fire semed to be concentrated on a spire in the center of the church. A large portion of roof was already burned through. The cathedral is the most visited monument in Paris, with more than 12 million visitors a year — nearly double the people who visit Eiffel Tower. (Photo by Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty)
View this post on Instagram
A fire has broken out in the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. 📸 Sarah Nuzum/TW 🎥 Solveig Godeluck/TW
View this post on Instagram
Incendie en cours à @notredamedeparis @ville_de_paris_france . Quelle tristesse !