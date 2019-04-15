Screenshot Twitter
ČUVENA GRAĐEVINA
(FOTO/VIDEO) NOTRE-DAME I DALJE GORI! Srušio se glavni toranj katedrale

Autor: Dnevno

U znamenitosti koja je jedan od simbola francuskog glavnog grada, čuvenoj pariškoj crkvi Notre-Dame, u ponedjeljak u poslijepodnevnim satima izbio je požar.

Na snimkama iz blizine crkve vidljivo je kako iz nje suklja gust dim.

Vatrogasci i ostale dežurne hitne službe su na terenu, a zasad nema podataka o uzrocima ovog incidenta kao ni o eventualno ozlijeđenim osobama.

Na fotografijama koje kruže društvenim mrežama vidi se stupovi dima koji se uzdižu u zrak iznad 850 godina stare gotičke crkve. Na najnovijim fotografijama vidljivo je kako se srušio glavni toranj katedrale.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A fire has broken out in the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. 📸 Sarah Nuzum/TW 🎥 Solveig Godeluck/TW

A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

De tout cœur avec les pompiers qui essaient de maîtriser cet incendie ! . Quelle tristesse 😔 . #notredame #incendie #pompiersdeparis

A post shared by Cristina Cordula (@cristinacordula) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Incendie en cours à @notredamedeparis @ville_de_paris_france . Quelle tristesse !

A post shared by pharaonz (@pharaonz) on

Autor:Dnevno

