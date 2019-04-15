(FOTO/VIDEO) NOTRE-DAME I DALJE GORI! Srušio se glavni toranj katedrale

View this post on Instagram

Breaking news: The iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris caught on fire and crews were on the scene on Monday. Yellow clouds of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the building in the center of the city. The fire semed to be concentrated on a spire in the center of the church. A large portion of roof was already burned through. The cathedral is the most visited monument in Paris, with more than 12 million visitors a year — nearly double the people who visit Eiffel Tower. (Photo by Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty)