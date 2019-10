TUGA! IZNENADA PREMINULA POZNATA BRITANSKA GLUMICA: U 55 godini života

View this post on Instagram

Dylan singing us homeward bound. But I don’t wanna get off the ride just yet! Adventures had. Lakes bathed in. Sweet sweet spots in time to tickle me toes and make me high!! Riding life bare back. A smile in my eye. Hats off and a great big ta everso to my amazing husband for being more than I could wish for an a little more than I deserve!! Oh and for accidentally on purpose “forgetting” to tell me my birthday treat at the beautiful and historic #friedrichsbad thermal bath spa had a dress code!! Just as well I’d brought my birthday suit!!! #celebratelife #birthdaysuit #sweetspots #cancerrebel #freedom #rebelforlife

