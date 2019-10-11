Foto: screenshot
Manchester
NAPAD U SHOPPING-CENTRU: Ima ozlijeđenih!

Autor: Dnevno

Nekoliko osoba ozlijeđeno je u napadu nožem u shopping-centru u Manchesteru u Velikoj Britaniji.

 


Policija je potvrdila informaciju o napadu.

 

Trgovački centar u kojem je došlo do napada je evakuiran, a policija je elektrošokerom savladala napadača.

 

