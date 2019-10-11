NAPAD U SHOPPING-CENTRU: Ima ozlijeđenih!
Nekoliko osoba ozlijeđeno je u napadu nožem u shopping-centru u Manchesteru u Velikoj Britaniji.
#manchester be careful if by Arndale shopping centre, heavy armed police presence, supposed multiple stabbings. Be careful pic.twitter.com/qBwACKMhvu
— Sean🌊 (@Sean_DTD) 11 October 2019
Policija je potvrdila informaciju o napadu.
#BREAKING #Manchester:
Meerdere gewonden na massale steekpartij in winkelcentrum.#ArndaleCenter geëvacueerd.
Later meer… pic.twitter.com/e8EDjL9u3N
— Terreur & Crime Nieuws (@DreigingNL) 11 October 2019
Trgovački centar u kojem je došlo do napada je evakuiran, a policija je elektrošokerom savladala napadača.
Police are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Centre in #Manchester City Centre. More details will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/bR7Tw62vaB
— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) 11 October 2019
Greater Manchester Police have confirmed there’s been reports of a stabbing in #Manchester‘s Arndale centre. pic.twitter.com/EXu64uHVnH
— Hits Manchester News (@hitsmcrnews) 11 October 2019