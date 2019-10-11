NAPAD U SHOPPING-CENTRU: Ima ozlijeđenih!

Nekoliko osoba ozlijeđeno je u napadu nožem u shopping-centru u Manchesteru u Velikoj Britaniji.

#manchester be careful if by Arndale shopping centre, heavy armed police presence, supposed multiple stabbings. Be careful pic.twitter.com/qBwACKMhvu

Policija je potvrdila informaciju o napadu.

Trgovački centar u kojem je došlo do napada je evakuiran, a policija je elektrošokerom savladala napadača.

Police are currently responding to an incident at the Arndale Centre in #Manchester City Centre. More details will follow shortly. pic.twitter.com/bR7Tw62vaB

— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) 11 October 2019