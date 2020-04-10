BRUCE LEE SIMBOL BORBE PROTIV KORONE U MOSTARU! Oglasila se njegova kćer, evo što kaže
Instragram profil posvećen kung fu borcu Bruceu Leeju objavila je fotografiju njegove statue iz Mostara opremljene zaštitnom maskom i rukavicama, poručujući da je legenda tako ponovno postala simbol borbe, ovaj put protiv koronavirusa.
U Zrinjevcu, središnjem mostarskom parku, na brončanoj statui Brucea Leeja od prije nekoliko dana postavljene su ljubičaste rukavice i zelena maska za lice.
“Do not concentrate on the finger, or you will miss all of the heavenly glory” Remember to wash it though🙂 Right Stick AKA Mr. Blister’s favorite cosplay is in Bruce’s right hand 👊👍😁 #mrblister #mastelefto #Repost @brucelee ・・・ 🐉 “A good martial artist does not become tense, but ready!” as this Bruce Lee statue is pictured here dressed in the appropriate battle gear for COVID-19. I am humbled by the people of BiH who first installed this statue of my father as a symbol of ethnic unity and now have made it a role model of protection against coronavirus, saying, “He (Bruce Lee) was the embodiment of fairness, fight for the justice, protection of the weak and the loyalty to a friend and a teacher.” Nino Raspudic, one of the Urban movement leaders, explained that the idea was to offer a better role model for the community. Now if only the nunchucks worked in the fight against COVID!! Thank you, Nino and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina! Stay safe out there, everyone! xShannon . #BruceLee #Bosnia #BruceLeeStatue
Shannon Lee, kći kung fu legende, preko svog je Instagram profila objavila kako je dirnuta ljudima u BiH te je podsjetila na riječi svog oca.
“Dobar umjetnik borbe nije napet, nego spreman, kao što je ova statua Brucea Leeja koja je opremljena odgovarajućom opremom za borbu protiv covida-19″, napisala je Shanon Lee.
“Dirnuta sam ljudima u BiH koji su prvi postavili statuu moga oca kao simbol etničkog ujedinjenja, a sada su je učinili primjerom borbe protiv koronavirusa”, dodaje.
