INSTAGRAM: MIA KHALIFA
SIROTA MIA
+ AAA -

(VIDEO) PA TI GLEDAJ HOKEJ! Slavna pornoglumica pokazala kako joj izgledaju grudi nakon bizarne nezgode

Autor: B.H.

Slavna, ali sada već bivša, pornoglumica Mia Khalifa imala je poprilično turbulentno razdoblje za sobom. Mia je inače velika obožavateljica sporta, a posebice voli nogomet, deklairana je navijačica West Hama, ali također voli i hokej.

Nažalost, koncem prošle godine doživjela je poprilično bizarnu nezgodu. Naime, hokejaški pak ju je pogodio na jednoj utakmici i probušio joj silikonski implantant u grudima. U veljači je odradila operaciju koja je trajala čak četiri sata, a prije nekoliko je dana objavila snimku operacije i sve što je prošla prije i nakon zahvata.

“Uživam u životu a koji je ponekad krvav, ružan i dosadan. Za razliku od drugih, ja se ne krijem iza filtera i ne uljepšavam stvari, već ih predstavljam onakvima kakvi jesu”, napisala je simpatična Mia.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

(Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don’t hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won’t because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow. I just want to say a quick thank you to @drjaycalvert and his team at @roxspanb and especially @jolene_aesthetics_roxspa for making my recovery so easy, checking in with me every day, and welcoming me with smiles and laughs whenever I came in to the office ♥️ You guys embody “team work,” thank you so much for everything you did for me. And thank you to my caretakers: @jerfsolo, @robertsandberg, and @katarina.sophie. I’m sorry for the things I said when I was on Oxy and hadn’t pooped in 6 days. I love y’all.

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

No filter, just natural Napa lighting 🤩 #Throwback

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

3 years ago… from my first ever trip to Austin. I don’t even recognize this person 😂 #BellyButtonRingRegrets

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, will the Capitals win it all? #Clinched (Tap the link in my bio for full gallery)!

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

See you tomorrow, bubba 😉😂😘 @robertsandberg (BTS by @seblastoff)

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#COYI ⚒ @westham

A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on

Autor:B.H.

ZADNJE VIJESTI

loading...
Komentari odražavaju stavove njihovih autora, ali ne nužno i stavove portala Dnevno.hr. Molimo čitatelje za razumijevanje te suzdržavanje od vrijeđanja, psovanja i vulgarnog izražavanja. Portal Dnevno.hr zadržava pravo obrisati komentar bez najave i/li prethodnog objašnjenja.