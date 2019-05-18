(VIDEO) PA TI GLEDAJ HOKEJ! Slavna pornoglumica pokazala kako joj izgledaju grudi nakon bizarne nezgode
Slavna, ali sada već bivša, pornoglumica Mia Khalifa imala je poprilično turbulentno razdoblje za sobom. Mia je inače velika obožavateljica sporta, a posebice voli nogomet, deklairana je navijačica West Hama, ali također voli i hokej.
Nažalost, koncem prošle godine doživjela je poprilično bizarnu nezgodu. Naime, hokejaški pak ju je pogodio na jednoj utakmici i probušio joj silikonski implantant u grudima. U veljači je odradila operaciju koja je trajala čak četiri sata, a prije nekoliko je dana objavila snimku operacije i sve što je prošla prije i nakon zahvata.
“Uživam u životu a koji je ponekad krvav, ružan i dosadan. Za razliku od drugih, ja se ne krijem iza filtera i ne uljepšavam stvari, već ih predstavljam onakvima kakvi jesu”, napisala je simpatična Mia.
(Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don't hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won't because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow.
