ŠOKIRALA SVIJET! SRPSKA TENISAČICA PRIZNALA DA SE HTJELA UBITI: ‘Razmišljala sam o samoubojstvu’

Imala je samo 16 godina kada je Jelena Dokić šokirala cijeli teniski svijet. Na Wimbledonu s 6:2, 6:0 razbila je slavnu Martinu Hingis, a već sljedeće godine igrala je polufinale najvećeg turnira na svijetu.

Stručnjaci su već tada potvrdili da će Jelena biti najbolja igračica na svijetu, no to se nije dogodilo. Njezin život pretvorio se u pravu noćnu moru, i to zahvaljujući njezinu ocu Damiru Dokiću.

Damir Dokić postao je poznat kao čovjek koji je radio skandale i incidente gdje god je Jelena igrala, a sama tenisačica kasnije je priznala da ju je otac mlatio te se nad njom fizički i psihički iživljavao.

Nedavno je napisala autobiografiju “Nesalomljiva”, a njezina je priča šokirala svjetsku javnost, ponajviše činjenicom da je bivša tenisačica bila na korak do samoubojstva.

”Povukla sam se iz tenisa, a da nisam imala nikakav plan. Nisam znala u kojem smjeru trebam otići. Nisam bila spremna za to, a onda su počeli problemi s kilogramima. U jednom trenutku sam imala čak 120 kilograma. Kad ste profesionalni sportaš, tada ste u nekoj vrsti mjehura od sapunice, no to je sve iluzija. Sve vam se servira, treninzi, hrana, putovanja, tako da je vratiti se u normalan život jako teško”, otkrila je Dokić za Herald Sun.

“Knjiga je oslobodila mnoge emocije koje sam dugo držala u sebi. Danas sam sretna, ali težina mi je i dalje problem. Kad bih to uspjela riješiti, sve bi bilo savršeno.”

Dokić je sebi postavila cilj, da s 99 kilograma, koliko je imala kad se mjerila prvog dana prosinca 2018., za šest mjeseci dođe do 66 kilograma. Također, na predstojećem Australian Openu radit će kao TV komentatorica tako da joj se život polako vraća u normalu.

15 godina u vezi je s Tinom Bikićem, a posljednje dvije godine žive u Melbourneu. Jelena je rekla da joj je upravo on svih ovih godina bio najveća podrška.

”Zajedno smo prošli sve, i dobre i užasne stvari. On je bio ključ mog povratka u život u trenutku kad sam ozbiljno razmišljala da se ubijem. Imamo nekoliko ciljeva, a brak i obitelj su prioritet. Podizanje djece i davanje podrške njima je najvažnija stvar za mene jer želim da to bude sasvim drugačije od onoga što se događalo u mojoj obitelji”, zaključila je Jelena Dokić.