ŠOKIRALA SVIJET! SRPSKA TENISAČICA PRIZNALA DA SE HTJELA UBITI: ‘Razmišljala sam o samoubojstvu’
Imala je samo 16 godina kada je Jelena Dokić šokirala cijeli teniski svijet. Na Wimbledonu s 6:2, 6:0 razbila je slavnu Martinu Hingis, a već sljedeće godine igrala je polufinale najvećeg turnira na svijetu.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY!!!🙌🙌🙌🙏❤️ In honour and celebration of International Women’s Day i thought i would write a little post on something that inspires and motivates me every day and especially today.I was raised in a way where i was told that i was worthless,that i didn’t know anything,i wasn’t allowed to have an opinion or a voice.I was abused,disrespected and i almost took my own life because of it.But i made it thru and i am here standing.My mission for the rest of my life is to break the cycle and make sure nobody in my family has to go thru something like that again.Also i want to help all other women and girls out there and make sure they are protected and make sure they are given the opportunities,the respect and the voice.I will fight so that the women and girls out there believe they can do anything,be anything,that they are strong,powerful and amazing.So empower,inspire,motivate,believe,speak up,speak out,stand up,fight for yourselves and other women for rights and equality.This is to tell you that i will fight for you and let’s stand together and fight for each other.Go,believe and chase your dreams.(i thought this was a really strong and appropriate photo for this post 🤗). 🙌🙌🙌🙏🙏🙏💪💪💪❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🤗🤗🤗🤗🙌🙌🙌 #internationalwomensday #internationalwomensday2018 #women #woman #girl #girls #inspiration #inspire #motivation #motivate #empower #unbreakable #strong #strongwomen #believe #fight #dream #mission #life #picoftheday #photooftheday #instagood #instadaily #instalike #followme #australia #world #international #love #smile
Stručnjaci su već tada potvrdili da će Jelena biti najbolja igračica na svijetu, no to se nije dogodilo. Njezin život pretvorio se u pravu noćnu moru, i to zahvaljujući njezinu ocu Damiru Dokiću.
Damir Dokić postao je poznat kao čovjek koji je radio skandale i incidente gdje god je Jelena igrala, a sama tenisačica kasnije je priznala da ju je otac mlatio te se nad njom fizički i psihički iživljavao.
Nedavno je napisala autobiografiju “Nesalomljiva”, a njezina je priča šokirala svjetsku javnost, ponajviše činjenicom da je bivša tenisačica bila na korak do samoubojstva.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
NUMBER 1 !!!!💪🙌🙏📚❤️ My book ‘unbreakable’ is number 1 on the best selling sports books charts.Thank you Sydney Morning Herald for the acknowledgment @sydneymorningherald .🙏🙏📚📚📚🎾🎾❤️❤️💙💙💚💚😍😍😍🤗🤗🙏 #numberone #bestseller #author #sport #sports #tennis #book #bookstagram #biography #unbreakable #survivor #inspiration #motivation #life #inspire #strong #woman #women #abuse #strongwomen #picoftheday #photooftheday #instagood #instadaily #instalike #followme #bestoftheday #melbourne #sydney #australia
”Povukla sam se iz tenisa, a da nisam imala nikakav plan. Nisam znala u kojem smjeru trebam otići. Nisam bila spremna za to, a onda su počeli problemi s kilogramima. U jednom trenutku sam imala čak 120 kilograma. Kad ste profesionalni sportaš, tada ste u nekoj vrsti mjehura od sapunice, no to je sve iluzija. Sve vam se servira, treninzi, hrana, putovanja, tako da je vratiti se u normalan život jako teško”, otkrila je Dokić za Herald Sun.
“Knjiga je oslobodila mnoge emocije koje sam dugo držala u sebi. Danas sam sretna, ali težina mi je i dalje problem. Kad bih to uspjela riješiti, sve bi bilo savršeno.”
Dokić je sebi postavila cilj, da s 99 kilograma, koliko je imala kad se mjerila prvog dana prosinca 2018., za šest mjeseci dođe do 66 kilograma. Također, na predstojećem Australian Openu radit će kao TV komentatorica tako da joj se život polako vraća u normalu.
15 godina u vezi je s Tinom Bikićem, a posljednje dvije godine žive u Melbourneu. Jelena je rekla da joj je upravo on svih ovih godina bio najveća podrška.
Pogledajte ovu objavu na Instagramu.
TOGETHER SINCE 21.07.2003.🙏❤️Today is 15 years since we have been together. Happy 15th Anniversary to the love of my life and my everything.Thank you for being there always no matter what.Thank you for loving me and believing in me.You have been there when things have been great but even more you have been there when things have been bad.You saved me and my life and I would definitely not be on this earth today if it wasn’t for you.We have been through a lot and your positivity,confidence,love and strength got us through it all.Your kindness and your good heart is something that is so rare.You have been there no matter what and you have been there when I had nothing left in me.You lifted me up and picked up the pieces when I was broken and done and believed in me always.You stood by me,by us and our relationship no matter what and who we were up against.I am so grateful to have you by my side and I love you more than anything.You are my rock,my life,my everything and here is to hopefully many,many more years together.Thank you for everything and thank you for loving me.I LOVE YOU FOREVER.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #love #lovehim #morethananything #lovehimmorethananything #forever #anniversary #15years #15yearstogether #together #togetherforever #mylove #mylife #happy #happiness #happy #photooftheday #soulmates #myeverything #myrock #strong #soulmate #❤️ #manymoreyearstocome #thankful #grateful #relationship #loved #lovenomatterwhat #loveyou #iloveyou
”Zajedno smo prošli sve, i dobre i užasne stvari. On je bio ključ mog povratka u život u trenutku kad sam ozbiljno razmišljala da se ubijem. Imamo nekoliko ciljeva, a brak i obitelj su prioritet. Podizanje djece i davanje podrške njima je najvažnija stvar za mene jer želim da to bude sasvim drugačije od onoga što se događalo u mojoj obitelji”, zaključila je Jelena Dokić.
