POGLEDAJTE JE: Najseksipilnija svjetska nogometna sutkinja skinula se za Playboy!

Autor: Dnevno.hr

36-godišnja talijanska nogometna sutkinja Claudia Romani u povodu Valentinova fotgrafirala se za talijansko izdanje Playboyja.

Budući da je to časopis koji se u pravilu samo gleda, idemo gledati….

