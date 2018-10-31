(FOTO) ZABORAVILA GAĆICE? Najzgodnija boksačica izludjela obožavatelje škakljivom fotkom
Heather Hardy 36-godišnja je američka borkinja koja je iz boksa prešla u MMA, ali se sada vratila u ring i odmah osvojila WBO naslov u perolakoj kategoriji. Pobijedila je svoju najljuću protivnicu, Shelly Vincent (39) jednoglasnom sudačkom odlukom.
Bio je to njihov revanš, a prva borba održana je 2016. godine i proglašena je spektaklom. Heather je i tada slavila, a bio je to ženski meč godine. Ovog puta to nije bilo toliko spektakularno, ali Hardy je dominirala i zaslužila pojas.
Inače, Heather ima prilično zanimljiv sportski put. Ona je odrasla u Brooklynu i udala se za svog srednjoškolskog dečka, a trenirala je atletiku i željela karijeru u bejzbolu. Željela je postati prva ženska bacačica za Yankeese.
To se ipak nije dogodilo pa se posvetila akademskoj karijeri i s 22 godine završila Forenziku. Uskoro se i rastala od supruga, koji nije mogao plaćati alimentaciju za njihovu kćer pa je bila prisiljena sama zaraditi za život dok se brinula još i za sestru i nećaka.
Sve to dovelo ju je do boksa, kojim se počela baviti s 28 godina kako bi prehranila obitelj.
Shadowboxing. . So many people use shadowboxing just to warm up, but shadowboxing is to fix body mechanics and make sure the punches are executed properly, particularly off certain movements. Some days we will spend 10 rounds in the ring shadowboxing to fix one punch, off one movement. . Today….. was for that “stupid uppercut.”. . Video: @shihandevon At @gleasonsgym . Shirt 👚: @blondefighter . #heatherhardy #heathertheheat #teamheat #boxing #femaleboxing #girlboxer #boxinglife #boxinghype #boxingnight #boxingday #boxinggloves #boxingfanatik #boxer #boxingfitness #womensboxing #boxeo #wmma #mma #teamrenzogracie #bjjgirls #womensmma #renzograciegirls
Heather je upisivala same pobjede pa se, u potrazi za novim izazovima, prebacila na Muay Thai i kickboxing, gdje je također rasturala. Napokon ju je primijetio i profesionalni boksački trener i uzeo ju pod svoje. Uskoro je bila svjetska prvakinja bez ijednog poraza u 22 borbe.
Osvojila je tu što je mogla pa se prebacila na MMA, potpisala je za Bellator i debitirala 2017. godine pobjedom protiv Alice Yauger. Iste godine je izgubila od Kristine Williams, a u svojoj trećoj MMa borbi sredila je Anu Julaton.
Inače, Heather je široj javnosti postala poznata upravo nakon borbe s Williams, koja ju je potpuno unakazila, ali ni nakon toga nije odustala.
One year ago. #fearless . “Stop fighting” they said. “give it time to heal”… they said. #yeahrite . 👸🏼⭐️☘️ . Still the god damn queen. Maybe not the best. Or the strongest. Or the most technical. But I will BRING that fight, because i am the TOUGHEST. . #heatherhardy #heathertheheat #teamheat #boxing #femaleboxing #girlboxer #boxinglife #boxinghype #boxingnight #boxingday #boxinggloves #boxingfanatik #boxer #boxingfitness #womensboxing #boxeo #wmma #mma #teamrenzogracie #bjjgirls #womensmma #renzograciegirls
Svakako se radi o jednoj od najboljih borkinja, ali osim u ringu i kavezu, ona pažnju privlači i kada se ne bori. Većinom je to zbog njezinih seksi opravica, pa tako čak i na vaganje dolazi u minijaturnom bodiju.
Whoever said “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” was full of shit. Nothing tastes as good as that first sip of water when you get off the scale. Thank you @aquahydrate ! . 📸 @brantwilsonphotography . #heatherhardy #heathertheheat #teamheat #boxing #femaleboxing #girlboxer #boxinglife #boxinghype #boxingnight #boxingday #boxinggloves #boxingfanatik #boxer #boxingfitness #womensboxing #boxeo #wmma #mma #teamrenzogracie #bjjgirls #womensmma #renzograciegirls
124.6 👸🏼☘️❤️ TOMORROW . This was definitely the smoothest weight cut of my career! I attribute it to TWO important things. . 1) Strength and Conditioning 3x a week with my new coach @turn_2_fitness . Not only did we get STRONG AF, but the kind of strong that translates to my punching power. The right stretches and movements to enhance my boxing technique. The right kind of rest. We chopped it down to get me stronger. . 2) JUICE CLEANSE! Even though they refused to financially sponsor me, i have to give credit where it’s due and @juicepress was instrumental to my diet. After researching, I saw sometimes toxins in your body can prevent you from losing weight. Losing weight has been so hard for me on the other side of 35 and after three days of a PURE juice detox, the pounds really starting coming off. My skin looked better, I was sleeping through the night… most importantly I WAS SO STRONG the entire cut. I was never depleted. . Many thanks to my girls @valerietroubleletourneau @lauracosta.nyc @jlewbags @kungfujenda and @gracebaley for all your help. And to @lauriecahill_ for the cross that was blessed for me. . #heatherhardy #heathertheheat #teamheat #boxing #femaleboxing #girlboxer #boxinglife #boxinghype #boxingnight #boxingday #boxinggloves #boxingfanatik #boxer #boxingfitness #womensboxing #boxeo #wmma #mma #teamrenzogracie #bjjgirls #womensmma #renzograciegirls . 📸 @muls96
Inače, jednom fotkom je uspjela “zapaliti” svoje pratitelje, a na njoj nosi usku crnu haljinu s visokim prorezom, koji otkriva da ne nosi gaćice.
Love these photos from Saturday night’s wedding. NO, he isn’t just my “date”, he is my boyfriend. 🖤 @shihandevon
