(FOTO) SLAVNA PORNOGLUMICA BRUTALNO SPUSTILA ARSENALOVOJ ZVIJEZDI: ‘Pi*ko, više klečiš nego ja’
Nakon dugih 13 godina, West Ham je konačno upisao sva tri boda protiv Arsenala. Ta je vijest baš jako oduševila bivšu pornoglumicu Miju Khalifu koja je jedna od najvatrenijih navijačica kluba s East Enda.
Voli Khalifa i provocirati, pa je nakon utakmice baš žestoko napala mladu zvijezdu Arsenala.
“Pičko jedna, bio si na koljenima u ovoj utakmici više nego ja 2014. godine”, napisala je Mia na Twitteru, a poruku je uputila francuskom veznjaku Matteu Guendouziju.
FUCKING PUSSY @MatteoGuendouzi, IVE SEEN YOU GO DOWN MORE IN THIS MATCH THAN I DID IN 2014 #COYI ⚒
— Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 12. siječnja 2019.
Khalifa je utakmicu pratila uživo sa stadiona, s čim se i pohvalila na Instagramu.
