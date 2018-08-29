FOTO: Instagram
(FOTO) SEKSI FITNES TRENERICA U HRVATSKOJ! Minijaturni badići odlično joj stoje

Ljepotica ima stotine tisuća obožavatelja

Chessie King fitnes je trenerica i blogerica te voditeljica. Lijepa plavuša proslavila se kada je na svom Instagram profilu počela objavljivati neobrađene fotografije. Točnije, pokazivati kako tijela izgledaju u stvarnosti, bez poziranja i Photoshopa.

Ljeto i toplo vrijeme dovelo ju je i do Hrvatske, točnije Korčule te nam trenutno radi ogormnu reklamu. Naime, nju prati gotovo 400 tisuća ljudi i svi lajkaju njezine fotke s hrvatskog otoka.

this shhh🍌 is bananas B A N A N A S

I misssed youuuuuu. But… the last 5 days have been PURE, SIMPLE HAPPINESS ❤️🧡💛 Stripped it all back to just living, living in reeeeal life & it felt so damn guuuud. – What I did: Stayed on an island in a tree house right by the ocean for 3 nights 🌊 Swam everywhere like a lil dolphin 🐬 Did sunrise & sunset yoga 🧘🏼‍♀️ Read a book in 3 days & I’m nearly finished with my second 📖 Coloured in an elephant 🐘 (see my story) Ate pizza 🍕 Saw Saturn & the moon in a telescope with real life star gazers 🌒✨👩🏼‍🚀 Nestled in our new home for a week ⬆️ & most importantly, spent proper time with my kings & boy was it special 🤴🏻👸🏼🤴🏻👸🏼👸🏼 What I didn’t do: Use my phone for anything but talk to my orange (who’s on his way to us right now) & my girls 📱 Even think about Instagram… Or have the urge to prove what I was doing. – I honestly just felt the calmest & truest version of me 🙋🏼‍♀️ I absolutely loved it. I promise you, even if it’s just for the weekend, take yourself off here & see how magic it can be 💃🏼🕺🏼 #disconnecttoreconnect

Prije Korčule je bila i na Hvaru.

