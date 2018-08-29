(FOTO) SEKSI FITNES TRENERICA U HRVATSKOJ! Minijaturni badići odlično joj stoje

Tall girl wearing heels = an even taller girl. 6 ft without them, 6ft 4 with them. Your never ‘too small’, ‘too tall’, you’re whatever you want to be ❤️🧡💛 & this evening, I chose to be a picnic blanket that shrunk in the wash 💃🏼 #longhumantinyclothes

A post shared by C H E S S I E K I N G (@chessiekingg) on Aug 26, 2018 at 12:36pm PDT