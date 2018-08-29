(FOTO) SEKSI FITNES TRENERICA U HRVATSKOJ! Minijaturni badići odlično joj stoje
Ljepotica ima stotine tisuća obožavatelja
Chessie King fitnes je trenerica i blogerica te voditeljica. Lijepa plavuša proslavila se kada je na svom Instagram profilu počela objavljivati neobrađene fotografije. Točnije, pokazivati kako tijela izgledaju u stvarnosti, bez poziranja i Photoshopa.
Ljeto i toplo vrijeme dovelo ju je i do Hrvatske, točnije Korčule te nam trenutno radi ogormnu reklamu. Naime, nju prati gotovo 400 tisuća ljudi i svi lajkaju njezine fotke s hrvatskog otoka.
I misssed youuuuuu. But… the last 5 days have been PURE, SIMPLE HAPPINESS ❤️🧡💛 Stripped it all back to just living, living in reeeeal life & it felt so damn guuuud. – What I did: Stayed on an island in a tree house right by the ocean for 3 nights 🌊 Swam everywhere like a lil dolphin 🐬 Did sunrise & sunset yoga 🧘🏼♀️ Read a book in 3 days & I’m nearly finished with my second 📖 Coloured in an elephant 🐘 (see my story) Ate pizza 🍕 Saw Saturn & the moon in a telescope with real life star gazers 🌒✨👩🏼🚀 Nestled in our new home for a week ⬆️ & most importantly, spent proper time with my kings & boy was it special 🤴🏻👸🏼🤴🏻👸🏼👸🏼 What I didn’t do: Use my phone for anything but talk to my orange (who’s on his way to us right now) & my girls 📱 Even think about Instagram… Or have the urge to prove what I was doing. – I honestly just felt the calmest & truest version of me 🙋🏼♀️ I absolutely loved it. I promise you, even if it’s just for the weekend, take yourself off here & see how magic it can be 💃🏼🕺🏼 #disconnecttoreconnect
EATING AN ICE CREAM SITTING ON A GIAAAANT ICE CREAAAM – DREAM FRIDAY🍦 Couldn’t flake on this evening of feasting, munchin’ our way around the @justeatuk festival 🍴 – Your weekend plans are SORTED… free entry & just £4 a dish, you’d be a melt not to head over east. Live music, incredible options for my vegans & ICE CREAM! 🙋🏼♀️ Head over to my stories to join @mathewlcarter & I doing what we do best… EATING 🍕
Prije Korčule je bila i na Hvaru.
papapapayayayayayaya 🌊 never ever everrr be embarrassed about your imperfections, they tell your story & make you unique. Your bestfriends, family, partner will love you no matter what, they want what’s on the inside so BYEEE ALL THE TIME WORRYING ABOUT LOOKING PERFECT & HELLO TO LIVING YOUR LIFE UNAPOLOGETICALLY ❤️🧡💛
Dear body, Now we’re bestfriends I can say sorry for all the times I said I hated you, all the times I said you weren’t good enough ❤️🧡💛 I want to say thank you for everything you do for me, everything you CAN do for me. We’re in this together, stuck with each other forever so let’s be friends until the end. Thank you body, love me x Let’s get #dearbodythankyou trending & start sharing your little letters to your body thanking them & celebrating what they CAN do, not hating them for what they can’t do 🙋🏼♀️
