(FOTO) SEKS-SKANDAL ZATRESAO ENGLESKU! Oženjeni nogometaš slao perverzne slike atraktivnoj starleti

Novi seks-skandal u zatresao je engleski nogomet. Ako je vjerovati napisima The Suna, jedan poznati nogometaš i starleta Georgia Louise Harrison našli su se u središtu nove seks-afere. Georgia je inače ‘influencerica’ koja redovito časti svoje obožavatelje golišavim fotografijama, a očito joj neimenovana zvijezda Premiershipa nije mogla odoljeti.

The Sun navodi kako se radi o nogometašu iz kluba koji se nalazi među prvih osam na tablici Premiershipa, dakle, iz redova Manchester Cityja, Liverpoola, Tottenhama, Chelseaja, Arsenala, Manchester Uniteda, Wolvesa ili Leicester Cityja.

Neimenovani nogometaš prvo je slao poruke Georgij, iako je oženjen, ali onda je prešao sve granice ukusa i počeo joj preko Instagrama slati fotografije na kojima je potpuno gol. Dakako, Georgia ga je blokirala na društvenim mrežama, ali sve je ipak procurilo u medije.

 

