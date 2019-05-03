(FOTO) SEKS-SKANDAL ZATRESAO ENGLESKU! Oženjeni nogometaš slao perverzne slike atraktivnoj starleti
(FOTO) SEKS-SKANDAL ZATRESAO ENGLESKU! Oženjeni nogometaš slao perverzne slike atraktivnoj starleti
Novi seks-skandal u zatresao je engleski nogomet. Ako je vjerovati napisima The Suna, jedan poznati nogometaš i starleta Georgia Louise Harrison našli su se u središtu nove seks-afere. Georgia je inače ‘influencerica’ koja redovito časti svoje obožavatelje golišavim fotografijama, a očito joj neimenovana zvijezda Premiershipa nije mogla odoljeti.
The Sun navodi kako se radi o nogometašu iz kluba koji se nalazi među prvih osam na tablici Premiershipa, dakle, iz redova Manchester Cityja, Liverpoola, Tottenhama, Chelseaja, Arsenala, Manchester Uniteda, Wolvesa ili Leicester Cityja.
Neimenovani nogometaš prvo je slao poruke Georgij, iako je oženjen, ali onda je prešao sve granice ukusa i počeo joj preko Instagrama slati fotografije na kojima je potpuno gol. Dakako, Georgia ga je blokirala na društvenim mrežama, ali sve je ipak procurilo u medije.
I’ve teamed up with @Welovesunkissed to test out their Natural tan range. It is 100% cruelty free & vegan, and it contains over 95% natural ingredients and 0% nasties. I absolutely love this colour 😍💖 what do you think? It’s available now in Morrisons for less than £5 #naturallysunkissed #Ad
Everyone see’s the darkness in the world sometimes, even when they seem to be the brightest spark in the room. Take a deep breathe count to 10 and ask yourself am I happy? If the answer is no, speak to a friend, professional, colleague, even a stranger. For underage sufferers @themixuk is always there if you need anyone to speak ❤️ today was bitter sweet…
WIN WIN WIN❗ . CASH OR RENT PAID😱 . WOW so I’m giving away the opportunity to WIN either £500.00 CASH! Or your RENT PAID FOR THE NEXT 2 MONTHS🤤 . I’ve teamed up with @Adam_Deering to give away this amazing prize! Imagine all the SAVING you can do in time for summer☀ 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 . For a chance to win DO as follows. 1. FOLLOW @Adam_Deering ✅ 2. TAG SOMEONE IN THE COMMENTS🏹 3. MAKE SURE YOU ARE BOTH FOLLOWING @Adam_Deering 📲 Winner will be announced FRIDAY MARCH 29th good luck guys! . For T&C’s please visit www.facebook.com/AdamDeeringIVA/
@fashionnova – Now you got a bad bitch, show me you can handle this 🎶 😈 #ad #fashion #pink
the ‘are you sure I look nice 😳 face’ haha @the_lanesborough #spa
