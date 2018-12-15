(FOTO) OSTAVIO MANEKENKU ZBOG TINEJDŽERKE? Zaboravljeni bivši dragulj Liverpoola pravi je ‘švaler’
Danny Ings 26-godišnji je bivši napadač Liverpoola. Redsima je stigao iz Burnleya 2015. godine i najavljen je kao veliko pojačanje vrijedno 20 milijuna eura. Nažalost, ta najava je pala u vodu jer je zbog čestih ozljeda Ings previše izostajao s travnjaka.
Prvo su ga premjestili na klupu, a onda poslali na posudbu u Southampton, koji je naposljetku i otkupio njegov ugovor. Čini se da je to bilo ono što mu je trebalo jer je napokon proigrao. Zabio je pet golova za Southampton, četiri u Premier ligi i jedan u kupu.
Novi klub za njega je, čini se, značio i da mora nabaviti novu djevojku, pa tako engleski mediji pišu kako je prekinuo s australskom manekeknom Georgiom Gibbs i to zbog 19-godišnje plesačice Ruby Blake.
View this post on Instagram
The ocean and I get separation anxiety ✨ Campaign @moana_bikini #Home
View this post on Instagram
What do you see? Now zoom in on my cheek (not my ass cheeks 🤪) You may have noticed I’ve been a little less active and you may have seen my Instagram story sharing my skin situation with you all as I try to be as real and authentic with you as I can because I believe that’s what draws us closer and bridges the gap between life comparisons to social media and reality. I’ve been diagnosed with an auto immune issue, that from the outside looks like a rash over my face but on the inside makes me feel pretty average! (And to be honest the hateful messages “ew, don’t show us that again” & “how are you body positive, you have an eating disorder” aren’t serving anyone, let’s all try to be a little kinder and more loving you never know where someone else’s head is at.. & KINDNESS IS FREEEE 🙃) Do you know what could have prevented this? & this is WHY I’m sharing with YOU ❤️ Not letting anxiety get the better of me, not letting people who dont reciprocate the love I give to them weigh me down, not letting stress get out of hand but most of all, just PAUSE, taking a breathe and putting me and my health first. So, I’ve taken some time off to focus on me and my wellbeing. I’m so grateful for my agents and clients who have been nothing but supportive. Sometimes we spend so long fixing others we forget to fix ourselves.. So, lets focus on training our BRAINS, not just our body, practice saying no more often and I’m going to engage with you guys in the most authentic way I can because whatever you’re dealing with I guarantee other people on here are too! Remember; Instagram is a ‘highlight reel’ and your appearance DOES NOT define you. #SelfCareIsEssential #BringYourOwnSunshine 🌻☀️ & Thank you @peninsulahotsprings for bringing us back to nature and providing us with relaxation & complete peace today. 🌿
View this post on Instagram
Brb going somewhere tropical this week, any guesses? 🌴💥 #TB @si_swimsuit this time last year 🙏🏼
View this post on Instagram
Wondering whether @jaredthomaskocka can teach me to be this clever? 📸
Inače, ovo je tinejdžerka, koja mu je, navodno, nova djevojka.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Nama su prekrasne obje, a vi sami odlučite…
