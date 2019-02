(FOTO) CRO COP STAO NA VAGU, A SVI SU GLEDALI U NJU: Upoznajte ‘superseksi’ Bellatorovu ring-djevojku

View this post on Instagram

Bellator and I been in it for the long haul… and I know some of you seeing this have been in it with me since the git, too. Just wanna’ thank you specifically to those of you who’ve been witnessing my career for the last decade or more. You may not even realize what a big impact you’ve made on my life. I see all your comments and likes, I appreciate you coming up and saying hello at events, you’re all often in my meditations and I’m sending you good vibes and lots of love daily. Thank you for the continued love and support, I mean it! #tribe 🙏❤️✨ @bellatormma #10yearchallenge #agechallenge #10years #bellator