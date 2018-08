(FOTO +18) POTPUNO GOLA! Djevojka poznatog golmana osvanula ‘kao od majke rođena’

🗽 Smile for Independence Day ⭐️🍾 🥂⭐️Cheers America, it’s time to Celebrate 🗽 Pray for the ones still scared and afraid for their freedom and separated families 🙏❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸💥⭐️ @thephotographer ⭐️ #reunion #independentwoman 🗽☺️

A post shared by Nora Segura (@norassegura) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:14am PDT