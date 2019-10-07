SADA SE PREDOMISLILA: Protivnica Ivane Habazin pružila podršku napadnutom treneru

Clarissa Shields, protivnica Ivane Habazin putem Instagrama pružila je podršku treneru Ali Bashiru i Ivani nakon napada na vaganju uoči borbe.

Da, podsjetimo, na službenom vaganju došlo je do napada na trenera Ivane Habazin. Potvrđeno je kako je napadač bio Clarissin brat koji je nedavno izašao iz zatvora.

To je potpuna promjena ponašanja u odnosu na dan napada kada je Clarissa putem Instagrama pozvala Ivanu da si nađe novoga trenera te da održi borbu.

“Pa ništa se nije dogodilo Ivani nego, nažalost, njezinu treneru. A on je pokazao ogroman manjak poštovanja. Iako ne opravdavam to što mu se dogodilo. Ja nisam nikome rekla da mu naudi, to nema veze sa mnom i počinitelj nije nitko iz mojega tima.”

😳 Claressa Shields gives her side of the story after opponent Ivana Habazin’s coach was sucker-punched at their weigh-in today. Shields still wants the fight to go ahead: “Her name is Ivana ‘No Excuses’, so I’m hoping we don’t have none.”

— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) 4. listopada 2019.