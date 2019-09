PIJETRAJ OSTAO BEZ ADUTA ZA PREGOVARANJE S HOO-om : Marko Milun izgubio sudačkim prekidom u prvoj rundi! Hrgović ‘ide dalje’?

MINSK, BELARUS - JUNE 28: Viktor Vykhryst of Ukraine (red) and Marko Milun of Croatia (blue) compete in the Boxing Men's Super Heavyweight +91kg Semi-Final bout during Day 8 of the 2nd European Games at the Sports Palace Uruchie on June 28, 2019 in Minsk, Belarus. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)