fbpx
Foto: Profimedia
JUVENTUS
+ AAA -

OVO JE TREĆI DRES JUVENTUSA ZA SLJEDEĆU SEZONU? Navijači ostali u šoku

Autor: H.V.

Popularna stranica za nogometne dresove FootyHeadlines otkrila je u kojim će dresovima navodno igrači Juventusa igrati od sljedeće sezone.

Dok ovi izgledi nisu službeno potvrđeni, FootyHeadlines najčešće pogodi s dizajnima prije objave. Tako je najveću pažnju dobio treći dres za koji se navijači Bianconera nadaju kako neće biti potvrđen za sljedeću sezonu.

Ima i pozitivnih komentara, ali većini se nikako ne sviđa kombinacija žute, plave i bijele boje. Dres izgleda moderno, no nekima je izgled očito premoderan.




Autor:H.V.

ZADNJE VIJESTI

Komentari odražavaju stavove njihovih autora, ali ne nužno i stavove portala Dnevno.hr. Molimo čitatelje za razumijevanje te suzdržavanje od vrijeđanja, psovanja i vulgarnog izražavanja. Portal Dnevno.hr zadržava pravo obrisati komentar bez najave i/li prethodnog objašnjenja.