OVO JE TREĆI DRES JUVENTUSA ZA SLJEDEĆU SEZONU? Navijači ostali u šoku

Popularna stranica za nogometne dresove FootyHeadlines otkrila je u kojim će dresovima navodno igrači Juventusa igrati od sljedeće sezone.

Dok ovi izgledi nisu službeno potvrđeni, FootyHeadlines najčešće pogodi s dizajnima prije objave. Tako je najveću pažnju dobio treći dres za koji se navijači Bianconera nadaju kako neće biti potvrđen za sljedeću sezonu.

Ima i pozitivnih komentara, ali većini se nikako ne sviđa kombinacija žute, plave i bijele boje. Dres izgleda moderno, no nekima je izgled očito premoderan.

There are four white and five black stripes on the front, sleeves and lower back of the shirt. Unlike the gold that was expected initially, the Adidas and #J on the chest of the Juventus 21-22 home kit are white. pic.twitter.com/WiV8hJuRm5

The #JMaglia 21-22 home strip is set to be released in July 2021.

#JMaglia 3rd Kit inspired by The iconic Adidas EQT.









The design features a two-colored Adidas logo on the right chest & combines a yellow base (‘Shock Yellow’) with ‘Hi-res Blue’ and white.

It is set to split opinions and brings back memories of the 1990s. pic.twitter.com/95EKNeOiZV

— 𝔸 ℕ 𝔻 𝔸 ℝ 𝕊 𝕆 𝔽 𝕀 𝔸 ℕ (@andarsofian) March 16, 2021