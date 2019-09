FORMULA GLASI, NE MIJENJAJ SASTAV KOJI GAZI: Dalić počinje s istom postavom kao protiv Slovačke!

ZAGREB, CROATIA - NOVEMBER 09: Luka Modric of Croatia celebrates scoring a goal during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Play-Off: First Leg between Croatia and Greece at Stadion Maksimir on November 9, 2017 in Zagreb, Croatia (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775065277 [Via MerlinFTP Drop]