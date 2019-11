NIKO KOVAČ SE OSVETIO NAVIJAČIMA BAYERNA: Ovo se nikome ne oprašta

epa06655487 Frankfurt's head coach Niko Kovac reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in Frankfurt Main, Germany, 08 April 2018. EPA/ARMANDO BABANI EMBARGO CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: Due to the accreditation guidelines, the DFL only permits the publication and utilisation of up to 15 pictures per match on the internet and in online media during the match.