HABAZIN STIGLA U ZAGREB I U DETALJE OPISALA NAPAD NA TRENERA Osvrnula se i na incident koji je svemu prethodio: ‘Srušio se poput stabla…’

Boxer Ivana Habazin wipes away tears as she stays with her trainer Bashir Ali after he was punched by a man and fell to the ground before Habazin's weigh-in, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Flint, Mich. Ali was sent to McLaren Hospital in Flint to be treated. Habazin and Claressa Shields are scheduled to fight Saturday for the WBO and WBC super welterweight championships. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)/The Flint Journal via AP)