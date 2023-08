Čovjek veslao i naletio na bizarnu scenu: Pronašao je masivnu životinju vrlo neobičnom položaju

Rare whale behaviour captured





A WA YouTuber has captured incredibly rare footage of a humpback whale’s mysterious behaviour off the coast.

Brodie Moss posted the footage for his millions of followers, saying he believes the act is a phenomenon called “tail sailing” – though no one knows why they do it.

Credit: Brodie Moss | YBS Youngbloods

