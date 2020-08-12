VIŠE NEĆETE BITI LIJENI ZA TERETANU: Pogledajte kakve je mišiće izgradila ova 74-godišnjakinja!
VIŠE NEĆETE BITI LIJENI ZA TERETANU: Pogledajte kakve je mišiće izgradila ova 74-godišnjakinja!
Da su godine samo broj, dokazala je Joan McDonald (74) koja je prije dvije godine odlučila promijeniti životni stil.
Njezina je transformacija mnogima inspiracija pa je na Instagramu prati više od 847 tisuća ljudi. Objavila je gomilu snimki na kojima izvodi impresivne vježbe i pokazuje vještine na kojima bi joj mogli pozavidjeti i upola mlađi.
“Kada sam počela trenirati, nosila sam široku odjeću jer sam se sramila pokazati tijelo. Jednog dana kći mi je kupila novu sportsku odjeću i vidjela sam promjenu. Imala sam mišiće. Moje je tijelo počelo poprimati drukčiji oblik. Osjećala sam se dobro samo zbog nove odjeće. To mi je bila motivacija”, otkrila je nedavno u jednoj objavi.
“Ako sam ja mogla savladati lekciju u sedamdesetima, mogu i mlađi. Volite se dovoljno da se odlučite na promjenu i pokazujte sebi tu ljubav svakodnevno”, zaključuje McDonald.
View this post on Instagram
My biggest advice to all of you trying to make a big change is: JUST DON’T QUIT! 💪 When I started out on this journey (that I’m STILL on, mind you), I didn’t have high expectations. I just wanted to get off my medication and stop racing towards that hospital bed! 😩 My daughter had tried for years to persuade me to stop snacking and start following a proper eating routine, but I was just too exhausted and depressed to make it stick, or so I thought. Watching my own mother sicken and pass away in a nursing home, and hearing my own doctor tell me I needed to increase my heart medication, was the final straw. 💪 When my daughter pleaded with me one last time to join her online transformation group, I went for it. Even though I didn’t own a cell phone at the time, or know a darned thing about apps or even how to take a picture and “load” it ! 😳 t#This was a Big Leap moment for me. I did it for my health, and I did it so that I could try to enjoy my last years on this earth happy and energized. 🙏 If I could persuade you all to do it for your own health and well-being, to invest in your strength and flexibility so that you can really enjoy being in your own body, then I will be a happy woman. When you improve your health, it’s like taking a whole new lease out in life. You don’t even know all the benefits that will come your way, so you can enjoy a heap of wonderful surprises there, too. 💕 . For those of you that are unable to work with a coach, my team and I are finalizing my first ebook to help you get started. It will cover training at home, a meal plan that I am helping to put together with some of my favorite recipes, and some of my own top tips on mindset. It will be available soon, and I will keep you all updated. I’m working very hard on the exercise videos myself. 💪💪 . Have a beautiful Sunday everybody. Let’s all get through this by spreading some positivity and light on the situation. With love, Joan xx . #transformation #health #fitover70
View this post on Instagram
You can do these at home, so give them a go! Warning though they are hard. 💪💪 Reverse hip lifts… Like all exercises they key to doing getting the benefits comes down to good form and great effort. If I had just done these on my own with no coaching I would have done these all wrong to be honest. Having someone coach me through the technical parts of the exercise have made all the difference over the last three years. One thing my coach tells me is that I really listen and give it my all. I hope I can pass that intention along to you. Always remember, if a little old lady like me can learn to do these things, So. Can. You! 👵🏼👵🏼👵🏼 First off, use a medicine ball or anything with some weight, and hold it over your head so your arms are with your ears. You can see this was a tough one for me. 😅 Next get your legs nice and tight, and I like to cross mine at the ankles so they don’t flop around on me. Now pull your tummy in , keep your head off the floor, and slowly roll your hips up off the ground. SO HARD 😭 Finally think of touching the ceiling with your feet. Really lift the legs up high! Don’t bring the legs to your tummy ✖️✖️ Do the opposite even though it’s much harder. The legs need to go up and the hips need to lift up too. Now, the last nail in the coffin is to slowly roll the hips back down to the ground without tucking those knees in. In fact, try to avoid any swinging movement with the legs. Your abs will burn like 🔥 , I promise you. As my coach keeps telling me, slow and controlled is alway going to be better for beginners. I hope you give these a try and please tag me if you do these today and I’ll reshare it in my story 💕💕 Let’s all stay healthy and strong together! We are not giving up no matter what!! With love Joan 💕💕
View this post on Instagram
Here is one of my favorite exercises for shoulder health: DB seated external rotations. Over the years my posture and osteoporosis have led to some rounding of my upper back and my shoulders can start to hurt if I don’t do these postural exercises and stretching out my chest and the front of my shoulders. Try these if you also have trouble with your shoulders and posture. They can pair well with banded facepulls and banded retractions. 💪 Keys: 1) try to sit up straight 2) keep the elbow of the working arm propped up on your elbow 3) slowly bring the weight down without rolling the shoulder. This puts tension on the rotator cuff muscles which is what you want to do 4) carefully bring the hand back up to vertical by contracting the muscles around the shoulder blade. Don’t swing or use your body weight. This is an isolation exercises targeting very small muscles so you don’t need much weight but you do need strict form. What exercises do you like for shoulder health?
View this post on Instagram
Happy Wednesday team! Now available @womensbestbeauty line. You can place your order today at 12 pm EDT (Toronto/New York time) . Link is in my bio. . My favorite products so far are the Jelly bean chewable multi vitamins , Gummy Bear chewable Hair Vitamins and this Collagen Drink in White Peach Tea flavor 💕💕 . If you order some, please take a picture with it and tag me so I can share you in my story! Stay healthy, eat right, and train like a beast 🏅🏅 🏅🏅
View this post on Instagram
Back at @tulumstrengthclub with my coaches @jeanjacquesbarrett and @yourhealthyhedonista and I’m being whipped into shape again. As you all know I was laid up for a month with two irritations, (my shoulder and my periformis). Michelle thinks it was psychosomatic from being in house lockdown back in Canada. Maybe she’s right because they seem to have disappeared since arriving in Mexico. We are still going lighter on everything, increasing weights each week. This is my first time doing deadlifts since January so I went light at 75 lbs. It’s good to be back in a gym. It’s good to get some fresh air, laugh with family, and feel independent again. I’m back in the saddle and loving life again! — We are filming lots and lots while I am down here. Other than training videos and food videos is there anything else you’d like to see? — This wrap top is from the True Collection by @womensbest and I truly love how feminine and flattering it is!
View this post on Instagram
It’s been a little over two months that I’ve been down here in Tulum and I swear this place is like the fountain of youth. 🥰 Nature, the jungle, the birds, the ocean, the company, the food, the exercise…it’s all so invigorating. A lot of you keep asking me of I’ll move down here. Well, I am now convinced that spending the winter down here is a good idea and better for my health. I think as we get older it’s so important to spend time with people who really love us, and who also push us to be our very best. I have that down here with Michelle and JJ, and I count my blessings. This truly feels like home to me, and I have to trust my heart. I love how the local people say hi to me, make me feel welcomed, and seem to really love older people. I love learning the language, even if I keep stumbling over the words! 😅 I love getting on my bicycle and picking up odds and ends at the grocery store feeling like a kid again. The restaurants and shops are all so unique. Even going out for a coffee is a mini adventure. I just love the freshness and energy I feel when I’m down here. 🙏 . I hope you all have a wonderful day today, and are in a place where you too are able to feel loved, at peace and joyful. Life is so short. Make sure you are building something beautiful for yourself and always tell the people you love, how much you love them. Do it now, don’t wait. 💕 Love Joan ❤️
View this post on Instagram
I want you to all spread a little love and sunshine today, starting with yourself! Look in that mirror and find the little 9-year old inside of you and tell her you LOVE her, and then go out and do something FUN for her! Life is too precious and too short to always be an adult 💋 The older I’m getting, the freer I’m becoming! 🎊🎊🎉🎉🎁🎁 . @posadamargherita where smiles are always welcome !!
ZADNJE VIJESTI
Čovjek izašao ispred kuće i zatekao jednu od najotrovnijih zmija na svijetu, morao je zvati stručnjake!
(FOTO) Razgledavajući ulice grada na servisu Google Street View, ugledao suprugu s ljubavnikom, i to u ovoj pozi
(FOTO) Komentatori zgroženi izgledom Miss Hrvatske i Srbije 1930. godine: ‘Izgledaju kao dvije babe koje su pošle čuvati ovce’