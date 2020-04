(VIDEO) OVO JE ISPAO PRAVI HOROR: ‘O moj Bože, usta su joj eksplodirala o stijenu!’

View this post on Instagram

What a sad story! A Dwarf Sperm whale was hunted down by a seal! The red cloud in the water is most likely not blood! Each pygmy sperm whale has a sac filled with dark liquid in its intestine. The whale can release more than 3 gallons of dark, reddish-brown liquid, or "ink," from this sac. The liquid creates a dark cloud in the water to help protect the whales when they feel threatened or are trying to escape predators. In the end the badly injured whale was euthanased in accordance with the marine mammal protocol. The decision was made by the City of Cape Town in consultation with Department Environment Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF).