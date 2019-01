Žanamari Lalić Perčić uputila strastvenu ljubavnu poruku mužu! OVO JE BRAK ZA POŽELJETI!

View this post on Instagram

⭐️ Sea view with benefits 💪🏼 ⭐️ *This guy loves me at my worst, never breaks a promise, never gives up on me, and never plays games… in other words – last one of his kind on Earth. How is it possible I get to be married to him. This flawed me. I guess I did something right. ❤️ Happy New Year, my dear friends! Spend it with someone who deserves you… even if that someone is still just yourself! Love yourself, stay as healthy as you can, get your priorities straight, recognize ‘the wrongs’ and be ready and strong to embrace ‘the rights’ that are coming your way. Whether it’s the right people or great things, be ready for your own goals, but love and enjoy the journey, too! #newyear #love #goals