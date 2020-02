Voditeljica Ana Radišić u istom izdanju kao Kate Middleton! No, naša je Ana uništila Kate svojom ljepotom, zar ne?

View this post on Instagram

🇬🇧 Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a reception for the UK-Africa Investment Summit at Buckingham Palace. They were joined by Princess Anne, Earl and Countess of Wessex. 👑⁣ ⁣ African heads of state, senior representatives from African countries, high profile UK & African businessmen were invited to the reception. 🎩⁣ ⁣ Kate's outfit: ⁣ – Needle & Thread, Aurora Sequin Gown in Red. ⁣ – Red suede Gianvito Rossi pumps.⁣ – Jenny Packham Casa clutch.⁣ – Ruby earrings by Soru Jewellery ⁣ ⁣ — She absolutely looks stunning! 😍⁣