ŠTO? Meghan Markle ima još jednog supruga i dvoje djece? Oni žive u Americi već godinama!
Akeisha Land toliko neodoljivo liči na Meghan Markle da su mnogi uvjereni kako se radi o istoj osobi. No, njihovi životni stilovi ne mogu biti drugačiji. Akeisha je godinu dana starija od Meghan, što znači da ima 39 godina i majka je dvoje djece. No, dok je Meghan ambiciozna karijeristica, ova majka i supruga koja živi udržavi Missouri u Americi, zadovoljna je i ulogom domaćice. Ipak, to ne sprječava brojne ljude da ju zaustavljaju na cesti ili dok odlazi u dućan i crkvu. O tome da ju u svijetu društvenih mreža uspoređuju s Meghan da i ne govorimo pa je nedavno njezin Instagram profil eksplodirao.
Naime, Akeisha je prvu fotografiju objavila još u siječnju 2013., no profil je zapravo bio posvećen njezinoj kćerkici Greyson, dok u opisu profila stoji kako je Akeisha mama koja je u potrazi za kolaboracijama, kao što to i čine ‘mom blogerice’ ili ‘mom influencerice’. No, kada je nedavno počela objavljivati svoje fotografije, broj sljedbenika na ovoj društevnoj mreži joj je drastično skočio, a neki su bili toliko zbunjeni sličnošću sa slavnom glumicom i vojvotkinjom da su bili uvjereni kako Meghan zapravo već neko vrijeme živi u Missouriju te da ima još jednog supruga i dvoje djece.
An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them… and as always, keep it cute! 😘
S obzirom na to da apsolutno svi svjetski mediji prate Meghan u stopu, potonje uvjerenje nam se čini pomalo bizarnim, no sličnost između Akeishe i Meghan je nepobitna.
“Wives, submit to your own husbands, as to the Lord…” – Ephesians 5:22 • Let’s talk about this verse… I know for some it may sound “sexist” or seemingly saying women are in some way inferior to men. However, I don’t think that’s what this verse is saying at all. I feel like it can sometimes be misconstrued and often times gets a “bad rep”. What do you interpret this verse to mean to you? Comment below ❤️ • 📸: @a.d.photographykc (Shops Tagged)
Wonder why you’re seeing my face and not Bitty’s? I know you’d rather see her cute face, but I had to make a brief cameo to say, CHIEFSSSSSSS!! 🙌🏾 Our team is going to the Super Bowl y’all; so I had to (finally) post these photos of the only game we were able to make it to this year ❤️ Wish we could go to more, but with two young kiddos and church on Sunday’s, it’s hard to make it to many games. Plus parking alone is $60 and ain’t nobody got time for that! 😅 • Also, can we just take a minute to talk about my hair?! I’ve been on my natural hair journey for over 5 years now and hadn’t straightened my hair in over two years. A couple years ago when I straightened my hair, even though I’d been natural for so many years and used Curly Girl Method approved products only, when straightened, my hair was dull, dry, slightly brittle and my ends were a disaster. This year though, I think the results speak for themselves in these photos! And I have @olivabrand to thank! Remember back in September I told you guys I was going to start a hair trial with them? Well as you can see, my hair loves @olivabrand! It’s perfect for my low porosity hair because it’s not as thick and heavy as most hair oils. I use it for my scalp massages as well as hot oil treatments. It’s made my hair sooooo soft, smooth, and shiny! Bye frizz! ✌🏾I’ve also been using it on Bitty’s hair and her curls are really starting to POP (as you can see in my previous post)! • Definitely go check them out @olivabrand and use code greyson20 to save 20% off of your purchase ❤️
Weather Reporter: “… it’s the first day of Winter” Meanwhile…. Me & Bitty: 💕
