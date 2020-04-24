SRUŠILA JE INSTAGRAM: Ona je nova najpopularnija dvojnica Jennifer Lopez!
Pjevačica Connie Pena dugo je bila jedna od najpoznatijih dvojnica Jennifer Lopez. K tome se sama bavi glazbom, a radi i kao ‘tribute’ pjevačica, odnosno izvodi pjesme Jennifer Lopez. Inače, Jen i Connie nedavno su se upoznale, a i sama Jen je priznala da jako sliče.
I finally got the opportunity to meet the Ms Jennifer Lopez, the LEGEND, My ICON, and the woman that has motivated me and impacted my life in so many ways! This day changed my life. I had been waiting so very long for this day to come. I’ve never been so nervous in my life! It has been 1 year to date that I announced to the world that I would be doing the first ever tribute to her. I had a million questions and words in my mind ask ask her that day, but being in her presence, face to face, I got so nervous that I couldn’t even ask her 1 question. The only thing I could get out of my mouth was thanking her for being who she is and how much of a motivation she has been to me and how I am working really hard to bring the first tribute show to her in her honor. It was such a blessing to she her reaction and smile at me and the HUG we had given to each other was unforgettable. Hearing her tell me that “WE LOOK ALIKE,” made my heart drop with joy! Thank you @jlo for always giving us , your fans and your supporters the best of you! As a mother of 2 myself, I know it’s not easy, but you always have a way to pull it off and give the World 🌎 the best of who you are and for that I admire and respect you as a mother, strong latin women, entertainer , entrepreneur, and leader! I could go on and on on WHY I have decided to dedicate my new career in tributing your impecable talent, but your tremendous work speaks for itself! I wish I would of had more time to talk to her and truly get to know her, but I understand it was a quick meet and greet. I want to thank my dear friend @maya.santamaria , la raza radio , @telemundo Minneapolis @laraza957 , and @livenation for making my dream come true ,but especially @jlo for being who you are, LIMITLESS!! #jlo #jenniferlópez #limitless #jlotribute #jlodouble #jlolookalike @Shopcupcakesandcashmere Outfit @houseofcb
Suvišno je reći da Instagram profil ove strastvene obožavateljice J.LO. prate brojni sljedbenici, konkretno njih 108 tisuća, no ova je brojka ništa prema broju sljedbenika koji prate novu najpopularniju dvojnicu J.LO. – fitness trenericu i bodybuildericu Janice Garay.
Janice ima 239 tisuća followera, a mnogi ju uporno mijenjaju s Jennifer, ne samo zato što strašno liče jedna na drugu, veći i zato što je Janice, kao i Jennifer opsjednuta vježbanjem pa nije čudno da su Janice jednom prilikom u komentarima napisali: ‘J.LO. malo si pretjerala s vježanjem’, dok je pritom dotični komentator bio uvjeren kako se radi o J.LO. Drugi pak nisu toliko naivni pa shvaćaju da Janice i Jennifer nisu iste osobe, no Janice je još prije tri godine govorila kako joj ljudi ne prestaju govoriti da izgleda kao blizanka slavne pjevačice i glumice. I zaista sličnost je nepobitna.
Are you gonna leave this quarantine life changed, or doing the same things?
Stay focused on what’s truly important. 🖤 @vqfitwomen #vqfit #vqfitwomen #ShoulderDay
Možete li vjerovati da su Jennifer Lopez i njezina dvojnica tako slične? A što je tek zgodna! UF!
