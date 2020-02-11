DJEČAK (16) BRUTALNO VRIJEĐAO HANU HADŽIAVDAGIĆ: Našla ga je i nazvala mu majku!
NOVI SKANDAL u britanskoj kraljevskoj obitelji! Razvodi se kraljičin najdraži par! Je li Meghan kriva i za ovo?
Izgleda da su Meghan Markle i princ Harry potaknuli čitavu lavinu događanja koja će itekako uzdrmati temelje britanske kraljevske obitelji. Naime, nakon njihove abdikacije, najvažniju obitelj na svijetu, pogodio je i jedan razvod. Naime, kako piše The Sun, 42-godišnji unuk kraljice Elizabete, Peter Phillips razvodi se od supruge Autumn i to nakon 12 godina braka. I premda Elizabeta otvoreno ne podnosi žene pridošlice u njezinu obitelj, kao što je to bio slučaj s Lady Di nekad i Meghan danas, ali svojedobno i Sarah Ferguson, koja je bila udana za kraljičinog drugog sina princa Andrewa, Autumn je stvarno voljela.
View this post on Instagram
The Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips is to separate from his Canadian wife, Autumn, after 12 years of marriage. According to The Sun newspaper, The Queen is “upset” that Princess Anne’s son is splitting up with Autumn, who both have always remained a steadfast presence in The Royal Family over the past decade. A friend of Mr Phillips told The Sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming. “He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock. “Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues. “She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well.” Peter was the first of The Queen’s grandchildren to marry. #peterphillips #autumnphillips #peterandautumn #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #princessanne
Stoga ju je ova vijest strašno pogodila, pogotovo zato što se Autumn seli iz Velike Britanije, i zamislite slučajnosti, u Kanadu, koja joj je doduše rodna zemlja, no ujedno je i lokacija za koju su se odlučili Meghan i Harry dok ne kupe dom u Los Angelesu.
View this post on Instagram
#Update: This morning it has been confirmed by a spokesperson for Peter and Autumn Phillips, that the couple agreed to seperate last year and are in the process of divorcing. They have both remained in Gloucestershire to co-parent their daughters Savannah and Isla. Her Majesty and both families were informed last year. ——— It is off-topic for this account, but due to some messages/questions I’ve received over night, I thought I should do a quick post. Of course I’ve read the reports about the separation of Peter and Autumn Philips. According to the report, Autumn has asked her husband, who is Her Majesty’s eldest grandson, for separation. This is a short reminder, that children are involved and any speculations are completely distasteful and inappropriate. This is a hurtful time for the family. The bonds between a family are strong and I hope they can work their plans for future out in privacy, without so called friends, who talk to the press. Also the suggestions this could be related to the Sussexes’s decision to step back from royal duties is utter nonsense. ——— #lifeofaduchess #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #peterandautumnphillips #peterphillips #autumnphillips #peterandautumn #rumours #family #instaroyals #britishroyalfamily
Autumn je baš poput Kate Middleton, koju kraljica praktički jedinu voli, pobožno pratila Elizabetu na mnogim događanjima, a zajedno su čak išle i u crkvu. No, i Peter je shrvan jer je mislio da je pronašao ženu iz snova, unatoč tome što su imali krizno razdolje koje je navodno uzrokovala njegova nevjera. Bilo kako bilo, Autumn je ‘digla sidro’ i odlučila odvesti i djecu u Kanadu, a s obzirom na to da su ovakvi, nazovimo ih feministički činovi, prije bili gotovo nemogući u ovoj konzervativnoj obitelji, izgleda da je Meghan Markle svojim ‘woke’, odnosno ‘probuđenim’ stavovima u svezi ženskih prava, pokrenula pravu lavinu neposluha unutar obitelji.
