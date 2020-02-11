NOVI SKANDAL u britanskoj kraljevskoj obitelji! Razvodi se kraljičin najdraži par! Je li Meghan kriva i za ovo?

View this post on Instagram

The Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips is to separate from his Canadian wife, Autumn, after 12 years of marriage. According to The Sun newspaper, The Queen is “upset” that Princess Anne’s son is splitting up with Autumn, who both have always remained a steadfast presence in The Royal Family over the past decade. A friend of Mr Phillips told The Sun: “Peter is absolutely devastated by this and just didn’t see it coming. “He thought he was happily married and had the perfect family with two lovely daughters. But he is now in total shock. “Autumn is a wonderful wife and mother and a very intelligent woman but she’s been telling her friends for some time that there were issues. “She is a favourite of the Queen and I’m sure Her Majesty will be very upset by this as well.” Peter was the first of The Queen’s grandchildren to marry. #peterphillips #autumnphillips #peterandautumn #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #princessanne