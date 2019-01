Mi na posao, a one na odmor u egzotične destinacije! Evo gdje i kako se slavne Hrvatice upravo provode!

View this post on Instagram

Let’s start with a last year while I’m still recovering from a jet lag!✈️😴 I’ll do an InstaStory recap with all adventures I’ve already experienced here at the Bahamas and what new can we find this year! 🦈🐢🦎🐖🐠🦀 📸 by @bahamasphotographer #bahamas #sharkbay #sharks