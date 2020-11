Meghan želi znati tko je pravi otac! Evo zašto će princ Harry zbog Archieja raditi test očinstva!

View this post on Instagram

A photo of the video shared by Meghan and Harry on Archie’s birthday 😍 @meghanmarkle_official — Meghan has been filmed reading Archie a story as part of a charity video released to mark his first birthday today. Meghan chose to read Duck! Rabbit!, one of Archie's favourite books, in the video which was filmed by Prince Harry. The video is a contribution to Save The Children's 'Save With Stories' campaign, which is helping support vulnerable children around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic with early learning packs, supermarket vouchers and virus protection.