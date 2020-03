Kraljica Elizabeta u strahu za život! Želi prepustiti žezlo Williamu i Kate, a ne princu Charlesu!

View this post on Instagram

During the Second World War the royal family secretly lived at Windsor Castle, with the country believing they were residing in Buckingham Palace • #lumix #lumixuk #windsor #windsorcastle #castle #queen #royal #exploring #explore #travel #traveller #aroundtheworld #history #england #photooftheday #instapic #photography #wanderlust #traveltheworld #worldtraveler #instatravel #picoftheday #goeverywhere #lovegreatbritain