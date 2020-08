Kate Middleton je prije Williama već pronašla svoju srodnu dušu, a evo i s kim je sve bila prije njega!

View this post on Instagram

#katemiddleton , the #duchessofcambridge has good taste in men! Here’s @willemmarx #willemmarx of @cnbc and @cnbcinternational at the London bureau. Here is part of his credentials: ’ve learned it’s possible to conduct serious investigative journalism and have an adventure at the same time. I’ve ridden an insurgent’s motorbike up mountain ravines on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border; hunted seals with an Inuit family in Canada’s Arctic north; jumped out of a kidnappers’ car in the Democratic Republic of Congo; been expelled from Uzbekistan for trying to report on religious persecution; survived a bomb blast intended to assassinate a world leader, and interviewed Iran’s most wanted man in a desert compound before he was captured and executed.