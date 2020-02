Karleuša i Rihanna se ne prestaju pojavljivati u identičnim izdanjima! Koja ih nosi na seksepilniji način?

View this post on Instagram

New Year, New Valentine’s gift! Get ready to do the most in 2020 with these sexy @savagexfenty styles. We have TWO very special boxes curated and designed by one of my faves and first collaborator for #SavageX, @adamselman 🥰!!!! Head to ‪savagex.com‬ NOW to grab yours #UXTRA #XXSavageX