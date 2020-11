Jedan od najseksi glumaca na svijetu šokirao priznanjem: ‘Gladovali smo nakon “Igre prijestolja”. Izazov je kad imate bebu i u dugovima ste’

View this post on Instagram

Jason Momoa Shares ‘Was Completely in Debt’ After his Role in ‘Game of Thrones’ American entertainer Jason Momoa, who is one of the biggest action stars on the planet, has uncovered that he was battling monetarily before his rise to fame. the 41-year-old star played a character of ‘Khal Drogo’ in HBO’s super-hit ‘Game of Thrones’. However, Drogo was killed off in 2011 before the series reached iconic status. Momoa admitted he was in serious trouble after losing that pay-check. #GameofThrones #JasonMamoa #Digpu