HVALA BOGU STANJE NIJE KRITIČNO! Nikolina Pišek napokon u javnosti: Pokazala božanstven dekolte i izrekla velike riječi

Between loving or hating Instagram I decided to stay with the both. It’s like that with most of the things in my life. On example, I have a love-hate relationship with working out. I do not enjoy the experience when I’m doing it, but I never regret it. Coconut is one of those mine love-hate food ingredients. I have a love-hate relationship with technology. I love each new advance and hate how fast our world is changing… I’ve got the long hair and like anyone brave enough to have androgynous look. It’s love-hate; it’s sexy, but not sexy. Hello spring, I definitely love you, although some rude people could say that I’m not the spring chicken anymore. 🤭