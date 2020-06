Hoće li moći preuzeti tron!? Smatraju da je princ Charles u teškim zdravstvenim problemima!

View this post on Instagram

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall attended the annual Commonwealth Day Reception at Marlborough House, London, the home of the Commonwealth Secretariat: The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall were guests of the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, at the annual Commonwealth Day reception at Marlborough House. The Prince and The Duchess greeted High Commissioners, Commonwealth youth representatives and other Commonwealth organisations. Guests were treated to entertainment from Rwandan musicians. The next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) will be held in Kigali, Rwanda, in June this year. Date: 9th March 2020 📸: Aaron Chown #princecharles #princeofwales #duchessofcornwall #commonwealthday