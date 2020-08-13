Dvojnica Jennifer Aniston ima život o kakvom je Jennifer uvijek sanjala! Ima nešto što Jen još nema!
Nakon što su svijet oduševile mnoge dvojnice trenutačno najpopularnijih žena na planetu – Angeline Jolie, Jennifer Lopez i Meghan Markle, pojavila se i dvojnica još jedne svima omiljene holivudske ljepotice – Jennifer Aniston. Zove se Caitlin i za razliku od Jennifer, ne bavi se nikakvim glamuroznim poslom te je udana i majka je. No, upravo ju je to što radi “običan” posao i proslavilo na društvenim mrežama. Naime, kako je Caitlin frizerka, na Instagramu se pohvalila novim lookom, odnosno frizurom koja je odmah nakon objavljivanja pala u drugi plan jer su svi uočili koliko zapravo sliči slavnoj Rachael iz “Prijatelja”, odnosno Jennifer Aniston.
View this post on Instagram
I’m on TV today!!! 😱 Check your local listings to see when Access Hollywood airs and watch yours truly chat about my take on the Jennifer Aniston craziness and more importantly my weight loss journey 🥰 . . @accessonline thank you for the opportunity and being such a pleasure to work with! 🤍
No, Caitlin nije nezadovoljna svojim sasvim “običnim životom” i ne bi voljela biti slavna holivudska glumica. Na Instagramu redovito objavljuje zanimljive fotografije svoje obitelji, odnosno supruga, kćerčice i svog toplog doma, iz čega se da zaključiti da Caitlin ne samo da sliči Jennifer nego je i prilično jednostavna i draga osoba, baš kao i Jennifer. Štoviše, kada gledate Caitlinin Instagram, imate osjećaj da živi život kakav je Jennifer oduvijek sanjala. Jer kako je i sama Jennifer nedavno u jednom intervjuu rekla: “Kada gledam u budućnost, vidim kuću, čujem glasove djece i osjećam miris ručka”. Još kada uzmemo u obzir da je Jennifer imala teško djetinjstvo tijekom kojeg joj je najviše nedostajao upravo taj osjećaj doma i obitelji, čak možemo zaključiti da Caitlin možda ima sretniji život nego Jennifer, koja uza svu slavu i uspjehe u Hollywoodu još nije uspjela dobiti ono što uistinu želi, a to su upravo prizori poput onih s Caitlinina Instagrama.
View this post on Instagram
Hey—why couldn’t the toilet paper cross the road? . . Because it got stuck in a crack 😂😆 Scale if 1-10 how bad was that?! 10 being the worst dad joke of all time. Don’t answer that…😆 . . Just wanted to start your week with a silly joke and this usie 👋 Hi! That’s Josh and I’m Caitlin. If you’re new here I share ALL sorts of things from military life to workouts to mom life to style/beauty, and home decor. . . I take this Instagram thing pretty seriously but maybe not in the typical way. 🙌 . . My followers are more than a number to me and I’m here to make genuine connections. ❤️ Simple hellos and introductions in messages are my fav! I LOVE learning about who is here and why, and how I can better serve! So shoot me one and let’s connect 🥰 . . Whether you’re a life long follower and we’ve become Insta Besties or here because of the whole crazy Jennifer Aniston thing (no—I don’t look like her 🤪), or maybe my weight loss story with @womenshealthmag brought you here, regardless THANK YOU for being here. I’m so glad you are! ✨🤍✨🤍
View this post on Instagram
Who wants to see a home tour? 🙋♀️ . . It’s been 6 months since we moved in and I did the first home tour, so it seems like a good time to do it! Not only will you get to see what’s new in my home, but go check stories to see the other 3️⃣ ladies that are sharing their AMAZING homes today! . . Check in around 1:00 pm PST for my tour ☀️🏠 Happy Friday, sweet friends!
View this post on Instagram
Have you eaten more meals together the last 6 months? . . I imagine for most, that quarantine/social distancing life has brought families back to the table to eat more meals together. No matter if a meal is shared with family or friends, or both, there’s something powerful about sitting down and breaking bread together. It’s what’s at the heart of why I like to entertain. . . I love taking time to set a table, prepare a space, and make something that will be the centerpiece of conversation. It’s a form of art and way to creatively express myself. And giving people I love a reason to sit and spend quality time together over something delicious is the ultimate reward! . . Now…I don’t do it for every meal, but Saturday night and Sunday’s meals I do because they are the only ones we get to share together due to Josh’s schedule. . . I challenge you to make meal time a bit more special if you haven’t and see what it does for your heart ❤️ On that note…I need to figure out a new recipe for Sunday’s brunch 🤔 . . . #thekindredgingerbrunch
View this post on Instagram
I have just as many faux plants so these guys stay humble 🌿😆 . . Doing something fun today…touring my tattoos in stories! I get questions like…do you cover them for USMC functions? Are you treated differently? Do you regret them? What do they mean? Sharing all that for anyone interested later this afternoon 🥳
View this post on Instagram
Finished one project and rolling straight into 2 more for the classroom/office 🤪 Have you been following along? . . Yesterday I finished the table that I have been working on and used lime wax to achieve the look I wanted. In this pic is our kitchen table I refinished with stripping, staining antique white, and poly. The armoire in the background was stripped, bleached, and then finished with lime wax. . . I’ve now worked with all sorts of different products over the years, refinished so many pieces of furniture, and every time it’s an adventure! I know I share a lot of different things on here, but decorating and furniture refinishing is probably my fav 🥰 . . Watch my stories go see our West Elm dresser dupe come to life! It’s already looking so amazing 👏👏👏 Oh and we’ll reveal the floating shelf desk we’re making for Everly too!
View this post on Instagram
Do you swear? 🤭 . . Researchers say that if you use swear words regularly you tend to be stronger emotionally and more intelligent. I don’t know who those researchers are, but I’ll take it 😆 . . I’ll never swear on stories because I’d hate for any of your kiddos to catch it, but I have such a 💩 mouth. Sometimes a strong F bomb or SH*T is needed in life! I will say though I try to never do it around Everly and instead I’ll use random words like “what the FART?!” “son of a BROOMSTICK” 😆 . . Just a little fun fact about me this Monday with a pic of my master 🥰
View this post on Instagram
The other day a friend was explaining electricity… . . AND I WAS LIKE WATT?! 😆🥴 Silly pun day and pretty potty pic day cause it’s Thursday! I swear this was the only time that counter was dry 😑 When she washes her hands it’s like she’s trying to make sure the counter joins in with her. You feel me, mamas? . . http://liketk.it/2SYfD #liketkit @liketoknow.it
View this post on Instagram
Normally I post something motivating on Monday… . . But instead here’s a view from the weekend 🥰
View this post on Instagram
So we have a new goal… . . To master hollandaise sauce 🙌 We’ve attempted twice and each time we mess something up. Thank God I had a sauce packet for back up this time because it was inedible 🤪 . . It was a good weekend and I spent less time posting and more time DOING and BEING. Hope you did too 😘 . . #thekindredgingerbrunch
View this post on Instagram
Would you rather wear shorts or a dress to stay cool? ☀️🥵 . . I’m a dress kinda gal. Less fabric and no sticking to chairs 🤪 All my ginger ladies you need this blue dress. Blue is our color 💙👩🏻🦰 On sale, lined, TTS and so comfy! . . Click the link in my bio, get the app, and go grab yourself one! http://liketk.it/2R5vE #liketkit @liketoknow.it
View this post on Instagram
This or that?! 👆 . . After we got the kitchen table back in the house we realized we may need a rug with some color to add contrast. Today I tried the lighter rug in the living room and shared the kitchen table reveal in stories. . . So what do you think… lighter or colorful rug in living room? The votes will determine what we do next!
