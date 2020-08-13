Instagram
A sasvim je obična žena!
Dvojnica Jennifer Aniston ima život o kakvom je Jennifer uvijek sanjala! Ima nešto što Jen još nema!

Autor: Iva Hanzen

Nakon što su svijet oduševile mnoge dvojnice trenutačno najpopularnijih žena na planetu – Angeline Jolie, Jennifer Lopez i Meghan Markle, pojavila se i dvojnica još jedne svima omiljene holivudske ljepotice – Jennifer Aniston. Zove se Caitlin i za razliku od Jennifer, ne bavi se nikakvim glamuroznim poslom te je udana i majka je.  No, upravo ju je to što radi “običan” posao i proslavilo na društvenim mrežama. Naime, kako je Caitlin frizerka, na Instagramu se pohvalila novim lookom, odnosno frizurom koja je odmah nakon objavljivanja pala u drugi plan jer su svi uočili koliko zapravo sliči slavnoj Rachael iz “Prijatelja”, odnosno Jennifer Aniston.

No, Caitlin nije nezadovoljna svojim sasvim “običnim životom” i ne bi voljela biti slavna holivudska glumica. Na Instagramu redovito objavljuje zanimljive fotografije svoje obitelji, odnosno supruga, kćerčice i svog toplog doma, iz čega se da zaključiti da Caitlin ne samo da sliči Jennifer nego je i prilično jednostavna i draga osoba, baš kao i Jennifer. Štoviše, kada gledate Caitlinin Instagram, imate osjećaj da živi život kakav je Jennifer oduvijek sanjala. Jer kako je i sama Jennifer nedavno u jednom intervjuu rekla: “Kada gledam u budućnost, vidim kuću, čujem glasove djece i osjećam miris ručka”. Još kada uzmemo u obzir da je Jennifer imala teško djetinjstvo tijekom kojeg joj je najviše nedostajao upravo taj osjećaj doma i obitelji, čak možemo zaključiti da Caitlin možda ima sretniji život nego Jennifer, koja uza svu slavu i uspjehe u Hollywoodu još nije uspjela dobiti ono što uistinu želi, a to su upravo prizori poput onih s Caitlinina Instagrama.

 

Hey—why couldn’t the toilet paper cross the road? . . Because it got stuck in a crack 😂😆 Scale if 1-10 how bad was that?! 10 being the worst dad joke of all time. Don’t answer that…😆 . . Just wanted to start your week with a silly joke and this usie 👋 Hi! That’s Josh and I’m Caitlin. If you’re new here I share ALL sorts of things from military life to workouts to mom life to style/beauty, and home decor. . . I take this Instagram thing pretty seriously but maybe not in the typical way. 🙌 . . My followers are more than a number to me and I’m here to make genuine connections. ❤️ Simple hellos and introductions in messages are my fav! I LOVE learning about who is here and why, and how I can better serve! So shoot me one and let’s connect 🥰 . . Whether you’re a life long follower and we’ve become Insta Besties or here because of the whole crazy Jennifer Aniston thing (no—I don’t look like her 🤪), or maybe my weight loss story with @womenshealthmag brought you here, regardless THANK YOU for being here. I’m so glad you are! ✨🤍✨🤍

Have you eaten more meals together the last 6 months? . . I imagine for most, that quarantine/social distancing life has brought families back to the table to eat more meals together. No matter if a meal is shared with family or friends, or both, there’s something powerful about sitting down and breaking bread together. It’s what’s at the heart of why I like to entertain. . . I love taking time to set a table, prepare a space, and make something that will be the centerpiece of conversation. It’s a form of art and way to creatively express myself. And giving people I love a reason to sit and spend quality time together over something delicious is the ultimate reward! . . Now…I don’t do it for every meal, but Saturday night and Sunday’s meals I do because they are the only ones we get to share together due to Josh’s schedule. . . I challenge you to make meal time a bit more special if you haven’t and see what it does for your heart ❤️ On that note…I need to figure out a new recipe for Sunday’s brunch 🤔 . . . #thekindredgingerbrunch

Finished one project and rolling straight into 2 more for the classroom/office 🤪 Have you been following along? . . Yesterday I finished the table that I have been working on and used lime wax to achieve the look I wanted. In this pic is our kitchen table I refinished with stripping, staining antique white, and poly. The armoire in the background was stripped, bleached, and then finished with lime wax. . . I’ve now worked with all sorts of different products over the years, refinished so many pieces of furniture, and every time it’s an adventure! I know I share a lot of different things on here, but decorating and furniture refinishing is probably my fav 🥰 . . Watch my stories go see our West Elm dresser dupe come to life! It’s already looking so amazing 👏👏👏 Oh and we’ll reveal the floating shelf desk we’re making for Everly too!

Normally I post something motivating on Monday… . . But instead here’s a view from the weekend 🥰

Autor:Iva Hanzen

