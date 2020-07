Bradu Pittu nikad dovoljno žena! Sad je pak u vezi s glumicom koja je jednom zavodila cijeli svijet!

View this post on Instagram

#aliashawkat is setting the record straight. The #searchparty actress has been spotted with #bradpitt on several occasions, and for months, the pair’s relationship has been the subject of speculation. However, in a new interview with Vulture, Shawkat made it clear that said relationship with the 56-year-old #actor is purely platonic. “We’re not dating,” Shawkat said. “We’re just friends.” E! #news reported just that back in November, after a source shared, “They’ve spent time together and have similar interests, but that’s the extent of it. They are not a couple and there’s nothing romantic going on.”