Brad Pitt želi biti s najpoželjnijom ljepoticom u Hollywoodu! Očarala ga jače od Angeline Jolie i Jennifer Aniston!

It’s been a long time since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were Hollywood’s golden couple, but seeing them both at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday made it feel like 2002 all over again. The exes, who were married from 2000 to 2005, crossed paths while backstage at the show and were snapped greeting each other and sharing a hug before Jennifer breathlessly brushed past Brad in a very casual, cool-girl, “Well, I’ll catch you later!” type of way. The importance of this sweet moment is not lost on us for a second. 📸: @gettyimages