Brad Pitt i Jennifer Aniston ipak bili zajedno na Oscarima! Evo kako im je Angelina odlučila napakostiti!

View this post on Instagram

Honestly, Brad Pitt was very lucky at the awards. I was starting to get really mad at how he kept trying to keep my darling Jennifer with him. She kept me calm by signalling to me constantly to let it go. I was ready to give him one blow seven die. Haters will say it is photoshop but the Vanity Fair photographer who captured this moment was obviously in the right place at the right time. I’ve also sent a message to Pitt telling him that if he ever repeats this, he will find his passport being stirred in a pot in the village. Jennifer and I are moving forward with our relationship and would like the public to respect our privacy at this time. #instapic #instagood #instahumour #instagram #oscars #goldenglobes #grammys #awards #bradpitt #jenniferaniston #iamaiyke #onuoracreate #iamonuora #photoshop #photomanipulation #photography #photooftheday