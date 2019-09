UBIJA MEDVJEDE I VUKOVE PA SE SLIKA ZA INSTAGRAM: Sad joj prijete silovanjem

View this post on Instagram

This bear is so special to me. As many of you saw, I had missed an awesome bear due to my scope being off. I was so upset with myself and the situation that I almost didn't go back out the next night. Little did I know, missing that bear was a blessing in disguise. The very next night this brute of a bruin came in. I set up, shot and dropped him where he stood. I guess that's why hunting is so amazing you can go from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs in an instant. I couldn't be more grateful for this experience and the lessons that came with it.