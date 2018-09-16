Staro vozilo Hitne pomoći preuredio je u dom na kotačima: I izgleda odlično!

View this post on Instagram

Lyrid Meteor shower ready, the star gazing at this spot in Oaxaca is perfect and I’ve been honing in on my night photography skills in hopes to catch a shot like this with a shooting star up above. No luck yet but even lacking that extra Meteor action these shots are turning out great and my little poser Dino’s being a good model. Tonight will be our last night at this spot, I’m looking for reasons to stay or come back or just move here forever but the wind is pushing me along and I’m not one to fight the breeze. Oaxaca city is calling and I can almost taste all it’s lovely flavors now. I’m happy to stay, happy to move on and happy to come back soon. ❤️ this travel lifestyle ❤️ Mexico ❤️ Oaxaca. #oaxaca #mexico #❤️travel #vanlife #nightshot #lyridmeteorshower #nightphoto #nightphotography #moonlight #moonphotography #palapa #campingvibes #campinglife #simplelife #minimalis #tinyhouse #smallhome #camper #vandwelling #homeiswhereyouparkit #wildernessnation #vagabond #wandering #wanderluster #ambulancelife #mobilehome #vanlifediaries #overlanding