Staro vozilo Hitne pomoći preuredio je u dom na kotačima: I izgleda odlično!
Staro vozilo Hitne pomoći preuredio je u dom na kotačima: I izgleda odlično!
Ian Dow (33) želio je promijeniti svoj život i konačno disati punim plućima.
View this post on Instagram
Lyrid Meteor shower ready, the star gazing at this spot in Oaxaca is perfect and I’ve been honing in on my night photography skills in hopes to catch a shot like this with a shooting star up above. No luck yet but even lacking that extra Meteor action these shots are turning out great and my little poser Dino’s being a good model. Tonight will be our last night at this spot, I’m looking for reasons to stay or come back or just move here forever but the wind is pushing me along and I’m not one to fight the breeze. Oaxaca city is calling and I can almost taste all it’s lovely flavors now. I’m happy to stay, happy to move on and happy to come back soon. ❤️ this travel lifestyle ❤️ Mexico ❤️ Oaxaca. #oaxaca #mexico #❤️travel #vanlife #nightshot #lyridmeteorshower #nightphoto #nightphotography #moonlight #moonphotography #palapa #campingvibes #campinglife #simplelife #minimalis #tinyhouse #smallhome #camper #vandwelling #homeiswhereyouparkit #wildernessnation #vagabond #wandering #wanderluster #ambulancelife #mobilehome #vanlifediaries #overlanding
Na e-bayu je kupio staro vozilo Hitne pomoći za 2800 dolara i krenuo ostvarivati svoj san.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Memorial Day from on top of Ambi with all the neighborhood kids. #memorialdayweekend2017 #ambulancestyle#kidding #kiddingaround #neighbors #neighbourhoodkids #vanlife#ambulancelife#rooflawn#rooftop #roofing #rooftoptent #rooftopclub #rooftopparty #umbrellalife #monday #stylepoints #kidsloveit #daycare #mobiledaycare #vanconversion #preparations #holidays #adios
Za uređivanje novog mobilnog doma trebalo mu je šest mjeseci, no uloženi trud se na kraju isplatio. On i njegov pas Dino konačno su spremni za nove avanture diljem svijeta.
View this post on Instagram
When I was a kid my dad would freehand draw me pictures of crazy monsters and dragons as I would explain them to him. A few days ago we were looking at the ambulance and thought the grey vinyl on the cabinet door over the walkthrough could use a painting. He and I both thought it would be cool to have something that would remind me of home while I’m on the road. Well, here’s the awesome result of that thought. My super talented dad painted the end of the street where I grew up and spent most days of my childhood fishing. Actually that tree on the left and me fishing there was where he got the inspiration for the Dreamworks logo (yes it’s me, I was 11). Dad you’re amazing and one hell of an artist! TAHNKS PA! @dowdesigner #vanlife #art #overlanding #adventuremachine #nostalgia #home #childhood #dreamworks #dreamworkslogo #designer #dowdesign #homeiswhereyouparkit #travellife #newport #balboa #california
Njihov mobilni dom ima sve što je potrebno za svakodnevni život, a Ian je mislio je na sve pa tako i gosti imaju svoju sobu, a na krovu se može složiti prava terasa za uživanje.
View this post on Instagram
Found a trippy spot today on the northern cost of Yucatán, Mexico. This is part of Laguna Coloradas where they’re making salt. I’m not sure why this particular salt flat was so vibrantly pink but it sure was mesmerizing to look at. We found the place after driving through thick bush and empty beaches from El Cuyo in the East. The isthmus between these two villages is skirted by the turquoise water of the golf on one side and multi colored pools on the other. Some brown some green, others bright blue or even pink and all filled with horseshoe crabs, fish and sea birds including exotic wild flamingos. We stayed on the isthmus for two nights then on our way out today found this pink gem glowing off the side of the road. What an epic place, even if it is man made. #mexico #landscape #vanlife #overland #traveler #travelersjournal #vanlifediaries #vanlifemovement #campervan #adventuring #pinklife #beachy #travelingtheworld #photobook #vanlifeexplorers #vantravel #lagunacolorada #yucatán #ambulancelife #landscapedesign #trippyshit #camper #vanlifestyle #overlander #Overlanding #homeiswhereyouparkit #buslife #travelmexico
Ian za sebe kaže da je nomad, ali prije avanturističkog života bavio se raznim poslovima. Bio je grafički dizajner, bavio se filmom i dizajniranjem filmskih setova.
View this post on Instagram
Met a lovely girl in Mexico City that came over to take some photos of Dino and I in the ambo. Thanks Mafo ( @mafo_ibarra ) you’re awesome, Dino and I dig the shots. It’s nice to get some with both of us in frame for a change 😉 #vanlife #traveldog #portraitphotography #aboyandhisdog #creammagazine #travelers #mexicocity #mansbestfriend #teamworkmakesthedreamwork #mananddog
S bivšom zaručnicom zaplivao je u glazbenim vodama od čega i dan danas ima koristi. Ona živi u Poljskoj gdje prodaje njihovu glazbu, a zaradu dijele po pola, pa Ian već neko vrijeme ne treba brinuti o financijskoj sigurnosti.
View this post on Instagram
bienvenido a Guatemala! The border experience was hectic but I scored a 3 month permission and Dino stowed away quietly undiscovered saving some time and money. In Guatemala I found a lovely spot to post up just across the border. There are no bugs, it’s warm in the day and cool at night, I have a pool and basketball court to use and it all cost $1.50 for as many nights as I like. I’m taking advantage of the spot by doing some maintenance in the ambo and it’s really paying off, the beast looks as good as new! I’ve also got some interesting neighbors that arrived yesterday. They’re a Welsh couple in their 70s that shipped a van to Panama and will drive it to Canada! The van is right hand drive so they had to load it on a truck to cross Costa Rica and Nicaragua, they did so by talking to a guy with a big rig at a waterfall, he called his friend, set them up then they drove and slept with the driver in the rig for a week in route. A hiccup, a hassle, maybe to some but to these lovely travelers it was an experience they enjoyed and will remember forever. They’ve done loads of trips like this and shared their plans to keep this lifestyle going for as long as they can. On a side note, after saying hello and making introductions they spotted Dino and said they knew this dog! When I was at @ddbrewery_honduras Dino disappeared all morning following some new friends on a hike. Turns out he crossed paths with my new Welsh friends on the trail leaving a lasting impression. It’s amazing how this small community of travelers covering such a vast distance actually crosses paths quite often. Always happy to meet, greet and share stories with other intrepid overlanders and happy to experience more of Guatemala beauty. #overlanders #guatemala #bordercrossing #vanlife #vanlifeideas #vantravel #roadtrippin #ambulancelife #overland #panamericana #maintenance #tinyhome#homeonwheels#minimalist#smallhouses#homedecor#homeowner#bedroomdecor#homedesign#smallhome#minimaliststyle#travelersnotebook#vanlifers#vanlifemovement#projectvanlife#vanlifeexplorers#tinyhomes #woodworking#diyproject
“Život na kotačima je zapravo vrlo jeftin i treba vam jako malo novca za preživljavanje. Deset godina nisam imao stalan posao i ne mislim se vratiti uniformiranom životu koji me ne usrećuje” rekao je avanturist Ian Dow.
ZADNJE VIJESTI
Nemojte bacati stari kruh jer vam je potreban za ovaj nevjerojatno dobar kolač
Apsurd: 10 opasnih radnji za volanom, koje se ne kažnjavaju
(VIDEO) Prolazi neprimjetno kroz osiguranje, ali onda kreće panika