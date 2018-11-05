Potpuna preobrazba! U godinu dana skinula 60 kilograma
Sve se može kad se hoće – potvrđuje svojim primjerom australska tinejdžerica Josie Desgrand koja je u godinu dana skinula nevjerojatnih 60 kilograma.
“Sjećam se trenutka kada je vaga pokazala 120 kilograma. Osjećala sam se jadno i bespomoćno. Gadila sam se samoj sebi”, otkriva 17-godišnjakinja.
I’m blown away by the progress in my back! Taking the picture on the left wasn’t easy. I hid it on my phone so no one could see it apart from me. I’m so glad I made the decision to share my progress with you all. I’ve been so honoured to have inspired other people and help motivate them throughout their journey’s like others did for me. I love you all! Thank you for being along on this ride with me. 💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The sweat, the time, the dedication. It pays off 💪🏼🙌🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I was so strict for the first six months. If you’re wondering what I ate to lose the weight – my menu plan includes all the meals I ate during my journey. It’s located on the link in my bio 😌 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #backtransformation #weightlossjourney #motivation #healthyliving
“Mrzila sam ići u šoping i bilo me sram dok su moje prijateljice probavale odjeću, a za mene nije bilo broja. Morala sam kupovati robu u specijalnim dućanima i osjećala sam se loše kada sam na ulici sretala starije žene koje su nosile iste majice kao ja”, nastavlja Josie Desgrand.
To joj je bio poticaj da konačno uzme život u svoje ruke i riješi se viška kilograma.
Krenula je vježbati i potpuno promijenila prehranu. Izbacila je šećere, prerađenu hranu i počela jesti više povrća, voća i sezonskih namirnica. Nutricionist joj je ukazao na skrivene kalorije u hrani te prazne ugljikohidrate te ih je Josie počea izbjegavati. Ubrzo je vidjela rezultate što joj je bio dodatni poticaj da nastavi sa svojim planom.
I receive comments daily about how you wish you can change your life, find the motivation and how you wish you can have similar results – well you absolutely CAN! Find out what works for you, really take note of your body and how it responds to certain foods, exercise etc. treat your body like a temple and then make it your lifestyle. If you change your mindset, you will change your life. You’ve got this 💪🏻
“Danas se osjećam fantastično. Imam puno više samopouzdanja”, kaže Josie i poručuje svima koji su se našli u situaciji kao što je njena da ne odustaju. “Mršavljenje je bila najbolja odluka koju sam u životu donijela”, završava Josie koja sada ima 60 kilograma.
Hello, I’m Josephine Desgrand. This is my journey to a healthier & fitter me. I’m 18 years old and currently weigh in at 60kgs with a height of 174cm. 2 years ago I weighed 127kgs and decided to change my life. I stuck to a low carb, no sugar diet for TWO WHOLE years. I began to eat natural sugars about six months into my journey. In the first 12 months I lost 63kgs. I do not see this as a diet to lose weight, I see this as my new lifestyle change. In these two years I have faced some very difficult challenges but I have chosen to pick myself up and keep moving. Everybody has bad days, never let a stumble be the end of your journey. Stay positive💗 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #weightlossjourney #selflove #positivity
