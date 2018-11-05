Potpuna preobrazba! U godinu dana skinula 60 kilograma

View this post on Instagram

I’m blown away by the progress in my back! Taking the picture on the left wasn’t easy. I hid it on my phone so no one could see it apart from me. I’m so glad I made the decision to share my progress with you all. I’ve been so honoured to have inspired other people and help motivate them throughout their journey’s like others did for me. I love you all! Thank you for being along on this ride with me. 💕 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The sweat, the time, the dedication. It pays off 💪🏼🙌🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I was so strict for the first six months. If you’re wondering what I ate to lose the weight – my menu plan includes all the meals I ate during my journey. It’s located on the link in my bio 😌 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #backtransformation #weightlossjourney #motivation #healthyliving